Could 12,000 Journal Papers a Year Be Wrong?

technologynetworks.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo identify the chemical composition of different materials, a technique called X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy, or XPS, is often used. It has existed since the 1960s and is today a standard method in materials science. But researchers at Linköping University have in an article in Scientific Reports been able to show that the method often gives incorrect results.

