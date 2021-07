As of now, all 13 episodes of Star Wars: Droids are streaming on Disney+, marking the digital debut of the series, which ran for a season on ABC in 1985 and 1986. The series was one of two — the other being Ewoks — that took popular characters from the Star Wars franchise who didn’t have to carry their own narratives going beyond the then-established trilogy, and continued their adventures. Its inclusion brings Disney+ one step closer to being the one-stop home for all the Star Wars content ever officially created. And yes, you should definitely check it out, in all its ’80s kid-show glory.