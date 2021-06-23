Investigation Into Gavin Newsom’s Fire Prevention Efforts / Collecting Evidence In Sexual Assault Cases, Data On Processing Rape Kits / California’s Agriculture Amid Drought
DNA evidence after a sexual assault can make or break an investigation, but the rape kit backlog continues to be an issue statewide; we’ll dive deeper into why and explore solutions to process samples faster. Plus, how California’s severe drought is impacting agriculture in the years to come and what farmers are doing to adapt.www.capradio.org