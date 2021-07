As the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team clinched a victory in the 2019 World Cup, fans erupted in an unexpected chant: "Equal pay. Equal pay. Equal pay." With four World Cup titles and four Olympic gold medals, the USWNT is one of the most accomplished and successful teams in the history of international sports. But despite its overwhelming dominance, the team is paid considerably less than the men's national team. Per regular season game, players on the women's team earn 89 cents to their male counterparts' dollar, and the men make almost double in bonuses for World Cup appearances.