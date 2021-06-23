This Groom’s Custom Floral Jacket Paired Perfectly With The Couple’s Moody-Inspired Decor and Color Palette

Hello modern romance! Jewel and Ameer’s micro-wedding in New Hope, Pennsylvania is proof that smaller celebrations can have macro style. Their intimate day not only included a scaled-back guest count, but a must-see moody wedding color palette (filled with rich jewel tones and cooper accents), and also oh-so stylish attire. Ameer’s custom floral suit as well as Jewel’s swoon-worthy Hayley Paige layered tulle and satin ballgown enhanced their moody-inspired wedding by serving as inspo for their ceremony decor and reception details. Jewel says she actually had Ameer’s floral suit jacket in mind when she started choosing their wedding hues and putting together the design board for their special day. She also notes that since her name is Jewel, “Jewel tones were a must!” We can’t agree anymore, girlfriend!