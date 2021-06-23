Nebraska teen charged with child abuse in the death of his infant daughter

Nebraska authorities announced that a 17-year-old teen father had been charged with felony child abuse after his 6-month-old daughter died.

The baby girl suffered serious injuries, according to Douglas County Nebraska Deputy Attorney Brenda Beadle. The injuries do not appear to have been caused by an accident.

Included in the results of the examination of the infant, retinal hemorrhages were noted.

The cause of retinal hemorrhages is direct injury to the head or acceleration and deceleration forces produced by shaking the baby's head.



The force of the brain strikes soft tissue such as bone, the hard surface of the skull, or the back of the skull.

In severe cases, retinal hemorrhages may be fatal if not treated immediately.



A neighbor called 911 after the teenager took his daughter to his neighbor's apartment after she became unresponsive in northeast Omaha, Nebraska. Two days later, the girl died at the hospital.

Depending on the results of some more tests done as part of the autopsy of the girl, Beadle believes the charges against the dad may be upgraded.

How do you feel? What do you think?