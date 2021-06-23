Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Nebraska teen charged with child abuse in the death of his infant daughter

Posted by 
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z89A0_0ad5zPie00
Nebraska teen charged with child abuse in the death of his infant daughter

Nebraska authorities announced that a 17-year-old teen father had been charged with felony child abuse after his 6-month-old daughter died.

The baby girl suffered serious injuries, according to Douglas County Nebraska Deputy Attorney Brenda Beadle. The injuries do not appear to have been caused by an accident.

Included in the results of the examination of the infant, retinal hemorrhages were noted.

The cause of retinal hemorrhages is direct injury to the head or acceleration and deceleration forces produced by shaking the baby's head.

The force of the brain strikes soft tissue such as bone, the hard surface of the skull, or the back of the skull.

In severe cases, retinal hemorrhages may be fatal if not treated immediately.

A neighbor called 911 after the teenager took his daughter to his neighbor's apartment after she became unresponsive in northeast Omaha, Nebraska. Two days later, the girl died at the hospital.

Depending on the results of some more tests done as part of the autopsy of the girl, Beadle believes the charges against the dad may be upgraded.

How do you feel? What do you think?

Community Policy
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
42K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Douglas County Nebraska
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Oregon Police Shoot Shooting Suspect

Oregon Police fired shots at a 22-year-old Salem man after trying to talk to him about a shooting investigation. Those investigating a shooting tried to stop a car they thought had been involved, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police. Police say, the driver fled after ramming a Salem patrol car in the process.
Tennessee StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Tennessee Preacher and Coach Charged with 3 Rapes

Officials say a former youth minister and volunteer coach has been arrested on child molestation charges in Tennessee. A statement by prosecutor Matthew Stowe stated that Joshua Burton Henley, 32, a former Tennessee resident living in Newburg, Indiana, is facing aggravated sexual battery and three counts of statutory rape, based on a Tennessee court record.
Ohio StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Ohio Church Bus Driver Molested 2 Young Boys

According to federal prosecutors in Ohio, a man who sexually abused two young boys while volunteering as a church bus driver was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Jory Leedy, 51, of Franklin, pleaded guilty. He was already a sex offender who provided his victim's parents with a false name.
Portsmouth, OHPosted by
SCDNReports

Portsmouth First Responders Save Woman From Overdose

Portsmouth First Responders Save Woman From Overdose. An all too familiar situation for first responders happened just before 1 am. Police and medics from the Portsmouth Fire Department responded when a woman was found unresponsive and not breathing on the floor at a Farley Square Apartment.