Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Hear Colombian Superstar Juanes Cover Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’

By Chad Childers
Posted by 
Ultimate Metallica
Ultimate Metallica
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The upcoming Metallica Blacklist release certainly shows the diverse amount of acts the veteran metal band has influenced over the years, with a who's who of world renowned musicians from a variety of different genres taking on the band's music. One of the two new songs issued alongside the The Black Album reissue and covers release announcement is a fresh cover by Colombian superstar Juanes, who leaves his own stamp on the Black Album favorite, "Enter Sandman."

ultimatemetallica.com
Community Policy
Ultimate Metallica

Ultimate Metallica

15
Followers
68
Post
234
Views
ABOUT

The Ultimate Metallica wiki complete with biography, discography, music videos and the latest Metallica news.

 http://ultimatemetallica.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Lars Ulrich
Person
Corey Taylor
Person
Chad Smith
Person
Juanes
Person
Miley
Person
Robert Trujillo
Person
Yo Yo Ma
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombian#Enter Sandman#Rock Al Parque Festival#Black Album#Royal Blood#Weekly Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
Related
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
EnvironmentNBC News

Elsa weakens to tropical storm but still worries forecasters

Elsa weakened enough Saturday morning from hurricane status to a tropical storm, even as it still counts as the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season. In fact Elsa was right on the cusp of becoming a hurricane again Saturday, with sustained winds at 70 miles per hour, just under the 74 mph Category 1 hurricane threshold, according to the National Hurricane Center.