Metallica to Release Black + White ‘Black Album’ Photo Book
This October, Metallica will release the retrospective photo book Metallica: The Black Album in Black & White, recollecting the pivotal era in the band's history. The news comes in tandem with the joint announcement of a remastered reissue of the Metallica's legendary self-titled 1991 record (a.k.a. The Black Album) and Blacklist, a covers album featuring 53 massive artists (Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Corey Taylor and more) both of which will be out on Sept. 10.ultimatemetallica.com