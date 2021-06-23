Music without Borders Piano Festival postponed

BETHEL — Music without Borders, the international piano festival slated to return to Bethel in July for a 14th season on the Gould Academy campus, has been postponed. Uncertainties about safe international travel, vaccinations, and other conditions for mitigation of the coronavirus pandemic make it impossible, this season, to produce what had become a summertime tradition in western Maine. If only July were going to be in September or October, holding a typical festival would probably be possible, but the calendar waits for no one!