Boroughs lean in to cannabis sales

By Amie Rukenstein
mercerme.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Hopewell Township has signaled its unwillingness to allow cannabis sales in the Township, Hopewell Borough and Pennington Borough are more enthusiastic. In an email to MercerMe last month, Mayor Paul Anzano spoke positively about the benefits of allowing the sale of cannabis, the use of which has been decriminalized since March. The State is now working on legislation to regulate the cultivation, sale, and use of cannabis. Municipalities will collect sales revenue from every type of sales, from wholesale to retail.

