Boroughs lean in to cannabis sales

THE BOROUGH OF CLEARFIELD will be accepting letters of interest for a Second Ward Council Member. Applicants must reside in Second Ward, Clearfield Borough and have lived there for at least one year. Also, THE BOROUGH OF CLEARFIELD will be accepting letters of interest for any other vacancy positions. Interested applicants need to submit an Application for Appointment to the Clearfield Borough Office, 6 South Front Street, Clearfield, PA 16830 (copy of application can be obtained from the Borough Office), between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The deadline for applications will be 4:00 p.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021.