Boroughs lean in to cannabis sales
While Hopewell Township has signaled its unwillingness to allow cannabis sales in the Township, Hopewell Borough and Pennington Borough are more enthusiastic. In an email to MercerMe last month, Mayor Paul Anzano spoke positively about the benefits of allowing the sale of cannabis, the use of which has been decriminalized since March. The State is now working on legislation to regulate the cultivation, sale, and use of cannabis. Municipalities will collect sales revenue from every type of sales, from wholesale to retail.mercerme.com