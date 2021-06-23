Google's budget-priced Nest Thermostat is $30 off right now
Prime Day may be over for another year, but the deals keep rolling on. Today, you can automate your home’s temperature settings for a little bit less, with Amazon selling the Google Nest Smart Thermostat for $100, down from the usual $130. The prices vary based on the color (you can pick from four), but they're all essentially a hundred bucks, or about 23 percent off. If the deal runs out at Amazon, Google’s US store is also selling the thermostat at this price, as well as Walmart.www.techhive.com