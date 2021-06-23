Cancel
Google's budget-priced Nest Thermostat is $30 off right now

By Ian Paul
TechHive
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrime Day may be over for another year, but the deals keep rolling on. Today, you can automate your home’s temperature settings for a little bit less, with Amazon selling the Google Nest Smart Thermostat for $100, down from the usual $130. The prices vary based on the color (you can pick from four), but they're all essentially a hundred bucks, or about 23 percent off. If the deal runs out at Amazon, Google’s US store is also selling the thermostat at this price, as well as Walmart.

