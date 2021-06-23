SES borrows €150m at “lowest-ever rate”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €51.44 ($60.52).