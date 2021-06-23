Cancel
SES borrows €150m at “lowest-ever rate”

By Chris Forrester
Advanced Television
 13 days ago

Satellite operator SES has borrowed €150 million by way of new 1.625 per cent Notes. While the sum involved is modest by usual standards, CFO Sandeep Jalan says it further strengthens the operator’s liquidity and “at the lowest yield ever achieved by SES. The successful conclusion of this bond offering reflects the market’s view of SES as a strong investment grade credit and underlines the ability of SES to secure funding at attractive terms.”

advanced-television.com
