From more than 1,000 entries, 20 winners selected in the CARE mural competition from Harbin, the Y and Rome Mural CoLab.

Cover picture for the articleHarbin Clinic, in partnership with Rome Mural CoLab and the YMCA of Rome and Floyd County, announces the winners of the CARE Mural art competition. Students throughout Rome and Floyd County were invited to submit artwork using health and vitality as inspiration. The project’s goal is to foster important and inclusive conversations about health and wellness through artistic expression.

