Russia Says British Destroyer Violated Maritime Law - Interfax

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 10 days ago

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that the British Navy destroyer Defender violated a United Nations convention on maritime law by trespassing into Russian waters, Interfax news agency reported. The ministry urged London to investigate the actions of the ship's crew. The British government has denied any...

www.usnews.com
#Interfax#Destroyer#Moscow#Reuters#Defence Ministry#British Navy#United Nations#Russian#Hms Defender
