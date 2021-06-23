Most Loved Brands—in the US & the World

Every Pride Month, companies around the world, from commercial airlines to fashion labels, broadcast their support for the LGBTQ+ community, promoting rainbow-emblazoned capsule collections and sponsored parade floats, or, at the very least, rainbow-ifying their social media. Indeed, some brands are authentic supporters of queer causes, backing up their Pride rhetoric by ensuring safe workplaces for LGBTQ+ employees, or crafting thoughtful ad campaigns that reflect the diversity of their consumer base. Others tend to be less altruistic. Ever heard of the term rainbow-washing? Also known as pink-washing, the unsavory phrase is used to characterize brands that claim solidarity with queer causes in order to attract “pink money” from the high-spending LGBTQ+ demographic. But if there’s a savvy set of consumers out there who can suss out the fakers from the pack, it’s the LGTBQ+ community.