Fulton County Pushes Back Against Voter Suppression

Fulton County readies legislation to take on SB202 after U.S. Senate fails to consider HR1/S1. Statement of Fulton County Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman. “Today, the U.S. Senate dealt a horrific blow to democracy when Republican members failed to live up to the very oath that each of them took upon assuming office. The oath is “to Protect and Defend” the Constitution. I say this because by not even allowing a debate on HR1/S1, the “For the People Act,” is NOT protecting and defending the rights of millions of Americans and their constitutional right to vote.