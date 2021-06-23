Cancel
Orlando, FL

Cole Engineering awarded $179M OTA by U.S. Army

By Jennifer Hedly
floridanewswire.com
 10 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla., Jun 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cole Engineering Services, Inc. (CESI), a By Light Company, has been awarded a $179M Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement to serve as the core software enabler for the Synthetic Training Environment (STE) Training Simulation Software / Training Management Tool (TSS/TMT). The TSS/TMT is the "core" simulation software and hardware that provides a common synthetic environment, the exercise design and control tool, and data manager for STE collective training.

