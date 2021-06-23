Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WSB Radio

40 cows escape LA suburb slaughterhouse, 1 charges family

Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 10 days ago

PICO RIVERA, Calif. — (AP) — Forty cows escaped a slaughterhouse and ended up in a Los Angeles suburb where one was killed after charging a family, authorities said Wednesday.

The cows were reported running loose on the streets of Pico Rivera around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after a gate at a meat packing facility was accidentally left open, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

The herd made its way to a neighborhood about a mile (1.6 kilometers) away and one cow charged at four members of a family, knocking them to the ground. They suffered minor injuries.

A sheriff's deputy shot and killed the cow to protect the family from further injury, the sheriff's department said. The family members were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Pico Rivera City Manager Steve Carmona told KTLA-TV that at one point he had to jump onto a car to get out of the way of the herd.

“It was a pretty scary ordeal,” he said.

The sheriff's unit that rides horses was dispatched to help recapture and transport the cows.

“Of the forty, thirty-eight were safely captured, one was shot, and one has not been located,” the department said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
11K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slaughterhouse#Cows#Horses#Meat Packing#Ktla Tv#The Associated Press
Related
Florida StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Crews on lookout for pets in Florida condo building collapse

MIAMI — (AP) — As crews continued to search for victims within the rubble of the collapsed 12-story condominium complex near Miami, officials reassured families that they were also on the lookout for their cherished pets. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Saturday that at least three sweeps have been...
California StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Firefighters make progress against California forest fires

REDDING, Calif. — (AP) — Firefighters were making progress Friday against Northern California forest fires that burned several homes and forced thousands to flee communities even as authorities prepared for a hot, crowded Fourth of July weekend that could bring the threat of new blazes. Three wildfires near the towering...
North Miami Beach, FLPosted by
WSB Radio

Another building evacuated; search goes on at collapse site

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — Residents of a Miami-area high-rise loaded clothes and valuables into suitcases, laundry baskets and wagons and wheeled them to waiting cars after they were forced to evacuate the building when it was found to be unsafe in a review prompted by the deadly collapse of a building just a few miles away.
Surfside, FLPosted by
WSB Radio

Fewer people missing in collapse; nearby tower is evacuated

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — The number of people missing in the Florida condominium collapse fell Friday following a new review, but fears of another potentially catastrophic failure deepened after engineers found unsafe conditions in a different tower and ordered the entire building evacuated. The nearby city of North Miami...
Tennessee StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Tennessee teen shoots fireworks at Nashville police helicopter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee teenager is accused of shooting a firework mortar at a Nashville police helicopter, authorities said. John Schmid, 18, of Franklin, was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on an officer/responder, according to Davidson County online court records. His bail was set at $25,000.
Posted by
WSB Radio

Coronavirus: Oakland Zoo starts vaccinating animals against COVID-19

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland Zoo began vaccinating animals this week with doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The California facility became the first zoo in the United States to receive a shipment from Zoetis, a New Jersey-based veterinary pharmaceutical company, the East Bay Times reported. Zoetis was authorized to produce the experimental vaccine by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the zoo said in a news release.
CelebritiesPosted by
WSB Radio

50 years after his death, fans honor Jim Morrison in Paris

PARIS — (AP) — Paris on Saturday was the only place to be for die-hard Jim Morrison fans. Fifty years after his death at age 27, rock music lovers from France and across the world came to the Pere-Lachaise cemetery in eastern Paris where The Doors' frontman is buried. Many brought candles and pictures, and some burned incense sticks near his grave as police watched nearby.