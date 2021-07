Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Former Syracuse track and field and cross country standout Justyn Knight announced he was selected to represent Team Canada at the 2020 Olympics. Knight ran distance events at SU, most notably finishing as the 5000-meter champion at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in 2018. Knight first competed with Canada at the 2014 IAAF World Junior Championships, where he finished 8th in the 5000-meter race.