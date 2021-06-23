Greatly Enhance Your Immune and Endocrine Systems to Help Prevent Illness and Expedite Healing Through Utilizing Neuroscience and Epigenetics

As people get older, they often experience pain in different parts of their body. One of the most common complaints that we hear from them is regarding the pain they feel in their backs when they move or position their bodies in a certain way. With millions of Americans suffering from chronic pain you might think most of them have found an effective treatment but actually studies point to the contrary. Chronic back pain is often the result of compounded events that have caused stress and trauma to the back. Frequent heavy lifting or incorrect posture may also contribute to the pain.