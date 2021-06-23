Cancel
Video Games

Meet your host of the 2021 IGF Awards: Victoria Tran!

Gamasutra
 13 days ago

The organizers of the 2021 IGF Awards are pleased to announce the host for this year’s annual show!. This year Innersloth Games Community Director Victoria Tran will be hosting the 2021 Independent Games Festival Award Ceremony. This year's nominees include Paradise Killer, Teardown, Genesis Noir, and a host of other...

www.gamasutra.com
