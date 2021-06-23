Cancel
Salt Lake City, UT

MobilityRE welcomes mortgage technology leader Jonas Kruckeberg as director of growth and client success

By National News Desk
floridanewswire.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jun 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — MobilityRE, a leader in real estate intelligence technologies for mortgage lenders and real estate agents, today announced it has appointed mortgage technology leader Jonas Kruckeberg as director of growth and client success. In this role, Kruckeberg will strengthen customer engagement for the company’s flagship product, Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI). Kruckeberg will also oversee sales and customer success.

