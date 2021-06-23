Different Takes: Americans Have A Right To Health Care; Missourians At Risk Of Losing Medicaid
Editorial writers delve into these public health issues. Stat: Health Care Is A Human Right In Times Of Crisis. Why Not Every Day?. Much of the world has settled the matter of whether health care ought to be a human right. The United Nations said so in 1948. The American founders might as well have said it in 1776 when they listed life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness among citizens’ unalienable rights, but this vision has not yet been realized, as evidenced by rampant disparities in access to care. (Vikram Bakhru, 6/23)khn.org