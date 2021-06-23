Different Takes: Americans Have A Right To Health Care; Missourians At Risk Of Losing Medicaid

In October 2014, a poll from Pew research found that about 61 percent of Americans were confident that the U.S. hospitals could “diagnose and isolate possible cases of Ebola.” The survey was conducted between October 16-19, a few weeks after the first travel-associated case of Ebola was confirmed in the U.S. and around eight days after the man died. Two health care workers who cared for him tested positive for Ebola as well, and recovered. On October 24, an aid worker who volunteered in Guinea was confirmed to have the virus. They recovered, too. Outside of those four cases, seven other people were treated in the States after they contracted the virus during trips to West Africa. One died and most of them were health care workers.