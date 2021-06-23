Cancel
Health Services

Different Takes: Americans Have A Right To Health Care; Missourians At Risk Of Losing Medicaid

khn.org
 11 days ago

Editorial writers delve into these public health issues. Stat: Health Care Is A Human Right In Times Of Crisis. Why Not Every Day?. Much of the world has settled the matter of whether health care ought to be a human right. The United Nations said so in 1948. The American founders might as well have said it in 1776 when they listed life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness among citizens’ unalienable rights, but this vision has not yet been realized, as evidenced by rampant disparities in access to care. (Vikram Bakhru, 6/23)

Florida Statestateofreform.com

Florida rescinds COVID-19 Medicaid flexibilities

July marks the elimination of several Medicaid measures that provided flexibility during the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, the Agency for Health Care Administration posted a series of announcements detailing the reversal of policies that lifted authorization requirements and other barriers to care. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the...
Missouri StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

‘The people have spoken’: Missouri business, health groups join lawsuit seeking to expand Medicaid

JEFFERSON CITY — Business groups and health care organizations joined the legal fight to expand Medicaid in Missouri on Wednesday. As the Missouri Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in a lawsuit over funding for the voter-approved expansion, Greater St. Louis Inc., which represents businesses in the St. Louis region, filed a brief urging the justices to sign off on the expansion.
Missouri StatePosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: CDC panel meets on vaccines and heart inflammation | Health officials emphasize vaccine is safe | Judge rules Missouri doesn't have to implement Medicaid expansion

Welcome to Wednesday’s Overnight Health Care. McDonald’s locations in California are the latest to get in on the vaccine incentives, giving away free menu items for people who get the shots. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com psullivan@thehill.com jcoleman@thehill.com. Follow us on Twitter at @NateWeixel, @PeterSullivan4, and...
Healthgowatertown.net

South Dakota health groups push Medicaid expansion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A campaign group backed by South Dakota’s major health care systems announces it will begin gathering petition signatures for a ballot measure to expand Medicaid to provide health coverage for low-income people. Medicaid expansion is shaping up to be a major question facing voters next...
U.S. Politicsajmc.com

Dr Perry N. Halkitis: Health Care Access Is a Right

The Supreme Court recently upheld the Affordable Care Act, under which HIV and AIDS are considered preexisting conditions, by a vote of 7 to 2. For people living with HIV, not having the Affordable Care Act (ACA) would have limited their access to doctors and medications. There is no cure for HIV, so without the ACA, the disease would grow much more rapidly, stated Perry N. Halkitis, PhD, MS, MPH, dean, professor, and the director of the Center for Health, Identity Behavior & Prevention Studies at the Rutgers School of Public Health.
Public Healthcms.gov

New Medicaid and CHIP Enrollment Snapshot Shows Almost 10 million Americans Enrolled in Coverage During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released a new Enrollment Trends Snapshot report today showing a record high, over 80 million individuals have health coverage through Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). Nearly 9.9 million individuals, a 13.9% increase, enrolled in coverage between February 2020, the month before the public health emergency (PHE) was declared, and January 2021.
Georgia StateCBS 46

ACLU suing Georgia for excluding transgender health coverage and care on Medicaid

ATLANTA (CBS46) — The American Civil Liberties Union has announced it is suing the State of Georgia over its current Medicaid policy as it pertains to transgender people. In a series of tweets Thursday afternoon, the ACLU said, "we’re suing Georgia for denying transgender people on Medicaid access to medically-necessary health care. Gender-affirming care saves lives."
Health ServicesEurekAlert

Emergency physician residents and health care workers at high risk of physical or verbal assault, new analysis shows

WASHINGTON, D.C.--A new study in Annals of Emergency Medicine highlights the importance of protecting physician residents--early-career doctors still in training--and emergency care teams from incidents of physical or verbal abuse. The survey of 123 physicians, residents, and staff in one emergency department found that 78 percent of all health care...
TravelBrookings Register

Health care access vital for rural Americans

For most of us, seeing the doctor means making a trip to the local clinic to see our primary care physician in person, but an increasing number of patients are seeing their doctor remotely by telehealth, using two-way video telecommunication technology. The popularity of telehealth services soared during the COVID...
Health Servicesajmc.com

CMS Targets Health Care Disparities in ESRD Rulemaking for 2022

The proposed changes to the payment model for end stage renal disease (ESRD) would make it the first payment model under the CMS Innovation Center to directly address health equity by incentivizing increased rates of home dialysis and kidney transplants. CMS Thursday released a proposed payment rule that takes multiple...
Boulder City, NVbouldercityreview.com

All Americans deserve health care

Who out there likes to see people suffer? Raise your hand, please. I am dead serious. Have you known people who couldn’t pay for insurance or a doctor’s care or medicine? There were many times in my life when I couldn’t afford health insurance and just hoped nothing would happen to me or my family because I didn’t have the money to pay for any type of care.
Public HealthSlate

Americans Were Confident in the Health Care System’s Ability to Handle a Pandemic—Until a Pandemic Happened

In October 2014, a poll from Pew research found that about 61 percent of Americans were confident that the U.S. hospitals could “diagnose and isolate possible cases of Ebola.” The survey was conducted between October 16-19, a few weeks after the first travel-associated case of Ebola was confirmed in the U.S. and around eight days after the man died. Two health care workers who cared for him tested positive for Ebola as well, and recovered. On October 24, an aid worker who volunteered in Guinea was confirmed to have the virus. They recovered, too. Outside of those four cases, seven other people were treated in the States after they contracted the virus during trips to West Africa. One died and most of them were health care workers.
HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

Emtiro Health Taps Innovaccer to Build a Population Health Analytics Platform for NC Managed Medicaid Care Launch

– Emtiro Health, LLC, a North Carolina-based population health company, announced its partnership with leading healthcare technology company, Innovaccer Inc. to prepare for the North Carolina Managed Medicaid Care launch and deliver the best care to the Medicaid population. – Together, they have developed a platform to support North Carolina’s...
HealthAshe County's Newspaper

North Carolina starts Medicaid managed care

(The Center Square) – Nearly 1.6 million North Carolinians started receiving Medicaid services Thursday through managed care health plans. With the managed care system, the state will base monthly payments per patient on health plan group rates. Medicaid providers enroll with one or more health plan network. The North Carolina...
Health ServicesConnecticut Post

A medical moonshot would help fix inequality in American health care

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Dana Goldman, University of Southern California; John Rowe, Columbia University, and Reginald Tucker-Seeley, University of Southern California. (THE CONVERSATION) COVID-19 has put the American health care system’s deeply entrenched inequities into high relief. The...
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

3 approaches digital health companies are taking to improve LGBTQ care

Digital health companies have made more of an effort to improve care for LGBTQ people in recent years, as more light has been shed on the disparities they face due to clinician prejudice and bureaucratic systems that don't account for their identities. Below are three approaches digital health companies are...
HealthPosted by
WRAL News

Costs watched as Medicaid managed care begins in NC

Raleigh, N.C. — After six years of preparations and delays, most of North Carolina's Medicaid recipients switched over to managed care Thursday, with its developers hopeful the changes will mean improved health outcomes and controlled costs. “It’s been a long time coming,” said Rep. , R-Forsyth, who helped pass the...