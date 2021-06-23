Cancel
South Haven, MI

Preliminary EF-0 Tornado in South Haven Early Monday

By Region News
indiana105.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service says a preliminary EF-0 tornado occurred in the Region early Monday. Meteorologists say it touched down near South Haven shortly after midnight, had a path length of three-point-three miles and caused primarily tree damage. The weather service says their survey along with information relayed by the Porter County Emergency Management agency indicate a swath of straight-line wind damage from Hobart to the Robbinhurst Golf Club just north of South Haven. They say damage became more concentrated just east of north State Road 149 where a large tree was uprooted and several homes exhibited shingle loss consistent with an EF-0 tornado. Here is link for more details.

