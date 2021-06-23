Cancel
How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LA Galaxy: Lineups, odds, game thread

By Alicia Rodriguez
LAG Confidential
Cover picture for the articleSamuel Grandsir comes back into the Galaxy XI for Efrain Alvarez, and Nick DePuy starts in central defense, as expected. Vancouver go with this XI for this “home” game. The LA Galaxy had a setback on Saturday against the Seattle Sounders, but they’ll look to get back on the win column on the road, when they take on the Vancouver Whitecaps at Rio Tinto Stadium in Utah (due to the pandemic, the Canadian MLS teams are not yet allowed to play at home) on Wednesday evening.

