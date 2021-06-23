Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

A catalysis-driven artificial molecular pump

By Shuntaro Amano, Stephen D. P. Fielden, David A. Leigh
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll biological pumps are autonomous catalysts; they maintain the out-of-equilibrium conditions of the cell by harnessing the energy released from their catalytic decomposition of a chemical fuel1,2,3. A number of artificial molecular pumps have been reported to date4, but they are all either fuelled by light5,6,7,8,9,10 or require repetitive sequential additions of reagents or varying of an electric potential during each cycle to operate11,12,13,14,15,16. Here we describe an autonomous chemically fuelled information ratchet17,18,19,20 that in the presence of fuel continuously pumps crown ether macrocycles from bulk solution onto a molecular axle without the need for further intervention. The mechanism uses the position of a crown ether on an axle both to promote barrier attachment behind it upon threading and to suppress subsequent barrier removal until the ring has migrated to a catchment region. Tuning the dynamics of both processes20,21 enables the molecular machine22,23,24,25 to pump macrocycles continuously from their lowest energy state in bulk solution to a higher energy state on the axle. The ratchet action is experimentally demonstrated by the progressive pumping of up to three macrocycles onto the axle from bulk solution under conditions where barrier formation and removal occur continuously. The out-of-equilibrium [n]rotaxanes (characterized with n up to 4) are maintained for as long as unreacted fuel is present, after which the rings slowly de-thread. The use of catalysis to drive artificial molecular pumps opens up new opportunities, insights and research directions at the interface of catalysis and molecular machinery.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalysis#Stroke#Design#Angew#Du D#Astumian#R D Stoddart#M#Nanotechnol#Pezzato C Et Al#Erbas Cakmak#Linear Molecular Motors#R D Bier#Atp#Biophys#D A Zerbetto#F Synthetic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Technology
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
News Break
Computer Science
Related
CancerNature.com

DNAJA1 promotes cancer metastasis through interaction with mutant p53

Accumulation of mutant p53 (mutp53) is crucial for its oncogenic gain of function activity. DNAJA1, a member of J-domain containing proteins or heat shock protein 40, is shown to prevent unfolded mutp53 from proteasomal degradation. However, the biological function of DNAJA1 remains largely unknown. Here we show that DNAJA1 promotes tumor metastasis by accumulating unfolded mutp53. Levels of DNAJA1 in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) tissues were higher than those in normal tissues. Knockdown of DNAJA1 in HNSCC cell lines carrying unfolded mutp53 significantly decreased the levels of mutp53, filopodia/lamellipodia formation, migratory potential, and active forms of CDC42/RAC1, which were not observed in HNSCC cells with DNA contact mutp53, wild-type p53, or p53 null. Such mutp53-dependent functions of DNAJA1 were supported by the observation that DNAJA1 selectively bound to unfolded mutp53. Moreover, DNAJA1 knockdown in HNSCC cells carrying unfolded mutp53 inhibited primary tumor growth and metastases to the lymph nodes and lungs. Our study suggests that DNAJA1 promotes HNSCC metastasis mainly in a manner dependent on mutp53 status, suggesting DNAJA1 as a potential therapeutic target for HNSCC harboring unfolded mutp53.
CancerNature.com

Chitosan-coated Zn-metal-organic framework nanocomposites for effective targeted delivery of LNA-antisense miR-224 to colon tumor: in vitro studies

Nowadays, nano-compartments are considered as an effective drug delivery system (DDS) for cancer therapy. Targeted delivery of therapeutic agents is an advantageous approach by which cancer cells can be targeted without harming normal cells, and eliminates the negative effects of conventional therapies such as chemotherapy. In this research, a novel zinc-based nanoscale metal-organic framework (Zn-NMOF) coated with folic acid (FA) functionalized chitosan (CS) has been constructed and applied as efficient delivery of LNA (locked nucleic acid)-antisense miR-224 to colon cancer cell lines. LNA-antisense miR-224 as a therapeutic sequence was able to considerably block highly expressed miR-224 and downregulated cancer cell growth. The prepared nano-complex was characterized by analytical devices such as FT-IR, UV-Vis spectrophotometry, DLS, TEM, and XRD. The size range of NMOF-CS-FA-LNA-antisense miR-224 (MCFL224) nano-complex was obtained nearly at 200 nm. The entrapment efficiency of LNA-antisense miR-224 was calculated 72 ± 5% and a significant release profile of LNA-antisense miR-224 was observed at first 6 h (about 50%). Then, in vitro assays were implemented on HCT116 (folic acid receptor-positive colon cancer cell line) and CRL1831 (normal colon cell line) to evaluate the therapeutic efficiency of the MCFL224 nano-complex. In these investigations, decreased cell viability (14.22 ± 0.3% after 72 h treatment), increased apoptotic and autophagy-related genes expression level (BECLIN1: 34-folds, BAX: 36-folds, mTORC1: 10-folds, and Caspase-9: 9-folds more than control), higher cell cycle arrest in sub-G1 phase (19.53% of cells in sub-G1 phase), and more apoptosis analyses (late apoptosis: 67.7%) were evaluated in colon cancer cells treated with MCFL224 nano-complex. Results remarkably indicate the inhibited growth of colon cancer cells and induced cell apoptosis which suggests MCFL224 as a promising nanocomposite for colon cancer therapy.
ScienceNature.com

ELV-N32 and RvD6 isomer decrease pro-inflammatory cytokines, senescence programming, ACE2 and SARS-CoV-2-spike protein RBD binding in injured cornea

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has resulted in a pandemic affecting the most vulnerable in society, triggering a public health crisis and economic collapse around the world. Effective treatments to mitigate this viral infection are needed. Since the eye is a route of virus entrance, we use an in vivo rat model of corneal inflammation as well as human corneal epithelial cells (HCEC) in culture challenged with IFNγ as models of the eye surface to study this issue. We explore ways to block the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2 Spike (S) protein to angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2). We found that the lipid mediators, elovanoid (ELV)-N32 or Resolvin D6-isomer (RvD6i) decreased the expression of the ACE2 receptor, furin, and integrins in damaged corneas or IFNγ-stimulated HCEC. There was also a concomitant decrease in the binding of Spike RBD with the lipid treatments. Using RNA-seq analysis, we uncovered that the lipid mediators also attenuated the expression of pro-inflammatoy cytokines participating in hyper-inflammation and senescence programming. Thus, the bioactivity of these lipid mediators will contribute to open therapeutic avenues to counteract virus attachment and entrance to the body.
SoftwareScientific American

AI Designs Quantum Physics Experiments Beyond What Any Human Has Conceived

Quantum physicist Mario Krenn remembers sitting in a café in Vienna in early 2016, poring over computer printouts, trying to make sense of what MELVIN had found. MELVIN was a machine-learning algorithm Krenn had built, a kind of artificial intelligence. Its job was to mix and match the building blocks of standard quantum experiments and find solutions to new problems. And it did find many interesting ones. But there was one that made no sense.
ScienceNature.com

Structures of G-bound metabotropic glutamate receptors mGlu2 and mGlu4

The metabotropic glutamate receptors (mGlus) have key roles in modulating cell excitability and synaptic transmission in response to glutamate (the main excitatory neurotransmitter in the central nervous system)1. It has previously been suggested that only one receptor subunit within an mGlu homodimer is responsible for coupling to G protein during receptor activation2. However, the molecular mechanism that underlies the asymmetric signalling of mGlus remains unknown. Here we report two cryo-electron microscopy structures of human mGlu2 and mGlu4 bound to heterotrimeric Gi protein. The structures reveal a G-protein-binding site formed by three intracellular loops and helices III and IV that is distinct from the corresponding binding site in all of the other G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) structures. Furthermore, we observed an asymmetric dimer interface of the transmembrane domain of the receptor in the two mGlu–Gi structures. We confirmed that the asymmetric dimerization is crucial for receptor activation, which was supported by functional data; this dimerization may provide a molecular basis for the asymmetric signal transduction of mGlus. These findings offer insights into receptor signalling of class C GPCRs.
ScienceNature.com

Structure of serotonin receptors: molecular underpinning of receptor activation and modulation

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 243 (2021) Cite this article. The five 5-HT1 receptor structures determined by Xu and colleagues1 display the canonical seven-TM fold of G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) and are similar to a previously described 5-HT1B–G-protein complex.2 For the structures in the active state, the cytoplasmic pocket of the 5-HT receptors is open for G-protein binding. The resolved structures provide new insight into the mechanism underlying the high constitutive activity of 5-HT1A receptors: the ligand-binding site in the structure of the 5-HT1A receptor in the apo-state is similar to the structure of the ligand-binding pocket in complex with serotonin. Critical for the structural similarity are water molecules that form hydrogen bonds with residues building the ligand-binding pocket, thus counterfeited polar functionalities of serotonin (Fig. 1b).
ScienceNature.com

Model-based prediction of spatial gene expression via generative linear mapping

Decoding spatial transcriptomes from single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) data has become a fundamental technique for understanding multicellular systems; however, existing computational methods lack both accuracy and biological interpretability due to their model-free frameworks. Here, we introduce Perler, a model-based method to integrate scRNA-seq data with reference in situ hybridization (ISH) data. To calibrate differences between these datasets, we develop a biologically interpretable model that uses generative linear mapping based on a Gaussian mixture model using the Expectation–Maximization algorithm. Perler accurately predicts the spatial gene expression of Drosophila embryos, zebrafish embryos, mammalian liver, and mouse visual cortex from scRNA-seq data. Furthermore, the reconstructed transcriptomes do not over-fit the ISH data and preserved the timing information of the scRNA-seq data. These results demonstrate the generalizability of Perler for dataset integration, thereby providing a biologically interpretable framework for accurate reconstruction of spatial transcriptomes in any multicellular system.
CancerNature.com

Comprehensive molecular profiling of pulmonary pleomorphic carcinoma

Information regarding the molecular features of pulmonary pleomorphic carcinoma (PPC) is insufficient. Here, we performed next-generation sequencing to determine the genomic and transcriptomic profiles of PPC. We sequenced the DNAs and RNAs of 78 specimens from 52 patients with PPC. We analyzed 15 PPC cases to identify intratumoral differences in gene alterations, tumor mutation burden (TMB), RNA expression, and PD-L1 expression between epithelial and sarcomatoid components. The genomic alterations of six cases of primary tumors and corresponding metastatic tumors were analyzed. KRAS mutations (27%) were the most common driver mutations, followed by EGFR (8%), and MET (8%) mutations. Epithelial and sarcomatoid components shared activating driver mutations, and there were no significant differences in CD274 expression or TMB between the two components. However, PD-L1 was highly expressed in the sarcomatoid component of several cases compared with the epithelial component. Primary and metastatic tumors shared oncogenic mutations among genes such as KRAS and TP53, and additional alterations including NOTCH4 mutations were specifically identified in the metastatic regions. Our data suggest that therapies targeting activating driver mutations may be effective for patients with PPC and that immune checkpoint inhibitors of PPC may be recommended after careful assessment of PD-L1 expression in each epithelial and sarcomatoid component.
EngineeringEurekAlert

A novel method for controlling the microstructure and performance of 3D printed human implants

Light Publishing Center, Changchun Institute of Optics, Fine Mechanics And Physics, CAS. As the average life expectancy of residents increases, there are more and more cases of human bone tissue disease. With the upgrading of treatment methods, more and more bone tissue lesions can be treated with artificial implants for replacement. Due to the huge demand in the field of biophysical therapy, biomedical materials have very broad market prospects. In the past 10 years, the market growth rate of biomedical materials has remained at 20-25%, and the world population is nearly 6.5 billion. Statistics show that there are close to 400 million disabled people, 60 million physically disabled, and about 2 billion dental patients.
ChemistryScience Daily

Quantum dots keep atoms spaced to boost catalysis

Hold on there, graphene. Seriously, your grip could help make better catalysts. Rice University engineers have assembled what they say may transform chemical catalysis by greatly increasing the number of transition-metal single atoms that can be placed into a carbon carrier. The technique uses graphene quantum dots (GQD), 3-5-nanometer particles...
ChemistryNature.com

Aryl radical-mediated N-heterocyclic carbene catalysis

There have been significant advancements in radical reactions using organocatalysts in modern organic synthesis. Recently, NHC-catalyzed radical reactions initiated by single electron transfer processes have been actively studied. However, the reported examples have been limited to catalysis mediated by alkyl radicals. In this article, the NHC organocatalysis mediated by aryl radicals has been achieved. The enolate form of the Breslow intermediate derived from an aldehyde and thiazolium-type NHC in the presence of a base undergoes single electron transfer to an aryl iodide, providing an aryl radical. The catalytically generated aryl radical could be exploited as an arylating reagent for radical relay-type arylacylation of styrenes and as a hydrogen atom abstraction reagent for α-amino C(sp3)–H acylation of secondary amides.
CancerNature.com

Kras activation in endometrial organoids drives cellular transformation and epithelial-mesenchymal transition

KRAS, an oncogene, is frequently activated by mutations in many cancers. Kras-driven adenocarcinoma development in the lung, pancreas, and biliary tract has been extensively studied using gene targeting in mice. By taking the organoid- and allograft-based genetic approach to these organs, essentially the same results as in vivo models were obtained in terms of tumor development. To verify the applicability of this approach to other organs, we investigated whether the combination of Kras activation and Pten inactivation, which gives rise to endometrial tumors in mice, could transform murine endometrial organoids in the subcutis of immunodeficient mice. We found that in KrasG12D-expressing endometrial organoids, Pten knockdown did not confer tumorigenicity, but Cdkn2a knockdown or Trp53 deletion led to the development of carcinosarcoma (CS), a rare, aggressive tumor comprising both carcinoma and sarcoma. Although they originated from epithelial cells, some CS cells expressed both epithelial and mesenchymal markers. Upon inoculation in immunodeficient mice, tumor-derived round organoids developed carcinoma or CS, whereas spindle-shaped organoids formed monophasic sarcoma only, suggesting an irreversible epithelial-mesenchymal transition during the transformation of endometrial cells and progression. As commonly observed in mutant Kras-driven tumors, the deletion of the wild-type Kras allele was identified in most induced tumors, whereas some epithelial cells in CS-derived organoids were unexpectedly negative for KrasG12D. Collectively, we showed that the oncogenic potential of KrasG12D and the histological features of derived tumors are context-dependent and varies according to the organ type and experimental settings. Our findings provide novel insights into the mechanisms underlying tissue-specific Kras-driven tumorigenesis.
ChemistryPhys.org

New method for the molecular functionalization of surfaces

One vision that is currently driving material scientists is to combine organic molecules (and their diverse functionalities) with the technological possibilities offered by extremely sophisticated semiconductor electronics. Thanks to modern methods of micro- and nanotechnology, the latter designs ever more efficient electronic components for a wide variety of applications. However, it is also increasingly reaching its physical limits: Ever-smaller structures for functionalizing semiconductor materials such as silicon cannot be produced using the approaches of classical technology. Scientists have now presented a new approach in the journal Nature Chemistry: They show that stable and yet very well-ordered molecular single layers can be produced on silicon surfaces—by self-assembly. To do this, they use N-heterocyclic carbenes. These are small reactive organic ring molecules whose structure and properties vary in many ways and can be tailored by different "functional" groups.
EngineeringHPCwire

Fugaku to Delve Into the Molecular Mechanisms of COVID Inhibition

Over the last year, Riken’s Fugaku supercomputer (pictured in the header) has maintained the top spot on the Top500 thanks to a staggering 442 Linpack petaflops of computing firepower. The system sprung onto the scene nearly a year ahead of schedule for a very specific purpose: turbocharging COVID-19 research early in the pandemic. The system has hosted critical COVID-19 research virtually nonstop ever since, and now, the University of Tokyo and Fujitsu are teaming to use Fugaku to develop small molecules to fight COVID-19 infections.
CancerNature.com

Effect of the traditional Chinese medicine Pinggan-Qianyang decoction on SIRT1–PTEN signaling in vascular aging in spontaneously hypertensive rats

Age-related functional decline is a physiological phenomenon that occurs in all organ systems. However, the acceleration and early occurrence of this process are observed in cardiovascular pathologies, including hypertension. This study aimed to investigate SIRT1–PTEN signaling in aortic tissue from spontaneously hypertensive rats (SHRs) and changes in SIRT1 and PTEN expression following treatment with Pinggan-Qianyang decoction (PGQYD) and explore the mechanism involved in the treatment of hypertensive vascular aging with traditional Chinese medicine. In this study, we used two rat models: spontaneously hypertensive rats (SHRs) at 14 and 64 weeks of age and WKY rats at 64 weeks of age. The degree of irritability and rotation tolerance time were evaluated to determine the effects of PGQYD on animal behavior. The morphology of the thoracic aorta was examined by hematoxylin-eosin (HE) and Masson staining and electron microscopy. Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate (NADPH) oxidase activity and superoxide dismutase (SOD) and anti-superoxide anion content were detected. Senescence-associated β-galactosidase (SA-β-Gal) staining was used to observe the thoracic aorta during vascular aging. RT-qPCR, immunofluorescence, and Western blot analysis were performed to detect changes in the mRNA and protein expression of p53, p21, SIRT1, and PTEN in rat aortic tissues. Behavioral tests and histological and morphological analyses showed the remarkable amelioration of vascular aging after PGQYD treatment compared with that in the older SHRs. Moreover, PGQYD significantly decreased vascular aging in SHRs, as indicated by reduced SA-β-Gal staining, NADPH oxidase activity, and p53 and p21 expression, and increased anti-superoxide anion and SOD content. Furthermore, PGQYD increased SIRT1 and PTEN expression, but the downregulated expression of SIRT1 induced by a SIRT1 inhibitor abolished the PGQYD-induced antiaging effects on gene expression and antioxidant activity and enhanced PTEN expression. PGQYD could ameliorate vascular aging effects in SHRs, which may have been mediated via the regulation of SIRT1–PTEN signaling in aortic tissue.
CancerNature.com

Molecular alterations in basal cell carcinoma subtypes

A number of genes have been implicated in the pathogenesis of BCC in addition to the Hedgehog pathway, which is known to drive the initiation of this tumour. We performed in-depth analysis of 13 BCC-related genes (CSMD1, CSMD2, DPH3 promoter, PTCH1, SMO, GLI1, NOTCH1, NOTCH2, TP53, ITIH2, DPP10, STEAP4, TERT promoter) in 57 BCC lesions (26 superficial and 31 nodular) from 55 patients and their corresponding blood samples. PTCH1 and TP53 mutations were found in 71.9% and 45.6% of BCCs, respectively. A high mutation rate was also detected in CSMD1 (63.2%), NOTCH1 (43.8%) and DPP10 (35.1%), and frequent non-coding mutations were identified in TERT (57.9%) and DPH3 promoter (49.1%). CSMD1 mutations significantly co-occurred with TP53 changes (p = 0.002). A significant association was observed between the superficial type of BCC and PTCH1 (p = 0.018) and NOTCH1 (p = 0.020) mutations. In addition, PTCH1 mutations were significantly associated with intermittent sun exposure (p = 0.046) and the occurrence of single lesions (p = 0.021), while NOTCH1 mutations were more frequent in BCCs located on the trunk compared to the head/neck and extremities (p = 0.001). In conclusion, we provide further insights into the molecular alterations underlying the tumorigenic mechanism of superficial and nodular BCCs with a view towards novel rationale-based therapeutic strategies.
Technologydataversity.net

Five Myths About Artificial intelligence

Click to learn more about author Igor Tkach. There are very few subjects in technology and science that cause as much excitement and debate as artificial intelligence (AI). But with this excitement and rising interest comes a lot of speculation and unfounded beliefs that only create fear and doubt. There are a lot of myths about artificial intelligence promoted through popular culture, but what is the actual reality?
ScienceNature.com

Anatomy of an extinction revealed by molecular fossils spanning OAE2

The Cenomanian–Turonian mass extinction (Oceanic Anoxic Event 2-OAE2) was a period of profound ecological change that is recorded in the sedimentary record in many locations around the globe. In this study, we provide a new and detailed account of repetitive changes in water column ecology by analyzing the organic geochemical record preserved within the OAE2 section of the Greenhorn Formation, Western Interior Seaway (WIS) of North America. Results from this study provide evidence that OAE2 in the WIS was the result of the cumulative effect of reoccurring environmental stresses rather than a single massive event. During OAE2, extreme variations in biotic composition occurred erratically over periods of several thousands of years as revealed by molecular fossil (biomarker) abundances and distributions calibrated to sedimentation rates. These cycles of marine productivity decline almost certainly had follow-on effects through the ecosystem and likely contributed to the Cenomanian–Turonian mass extinction. While the causes behind organic productivity cycling are yet unproven, we postulate that they may have been linked to repeated episodes of volcanic activity. Catastrophic volcanism and related CO2 outgassing have been interpreted as main drivers for OAE2, though this study provides new evidence that repetitive, punctuated environmental stresses were also important episodes within the anatomy of OAE2. Following OAE2, these cycles of productivity decline disappeared, and the WIS returned to conditions comparable to pre-OAE2 levels.
SciencePhys.org

Viruses as communication molecules: Modeling viral aerosol transmission

How long do virus-laden particles persist in an elevator after a person infected with COVID-19 leaves? And is there a way to detect those particles? A group of electrical engineers and computer scientists at KAUST set out to answer these questions using mathematical fluid dynamics equations. "We found that virus-laden...
ChemistryPhys.org

Hydrogenation without hydrogen: Efficient catalysis in a stable emulsion gel

UJ researchers take a novel step to change hydrogenation into a safe, low energy process. They use a very stable three phase emulsion to transform a toxic waste product into valuable feedstock. The process does not need flammable, compressed hydrogen gas. The emulsion catalysis hydrogenates nitrobenzene efficiently at room temperature...

Comments / 0

Community Policy