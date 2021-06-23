Cancel
Raleigh, NC

Critical Race Theory-themed training in Wake County Public Schools: Antibias Education

By A.P. Dillon
nsjonline.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH — Discussions about “Antibias Education” were a part of the Critical Race Theory-themed training for teachers in North Carolina’s largest district. Critical Race Theory (CRT) is the belief that all facets of society, people, and history are inherently racist and some supporters of CRT argue resolution of such racism is impossible. CRT is based on Marxist Critical Theory, which divides all aspects of society into two groups, oppressed and oppressors. CRT adapts Critical Theory using a racial lens, with Whites being the oppressors and all minorities the oppressed.

nsjonline.com
Person
Robin Diangelo
Person
Donald Trump
