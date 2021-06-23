Indiana DNR Investigating Songbird Deaths

Indiana wants to know why song birds are dying in a handful of counties across the state, including Lake County. The state’s Department of Natural Resources says a number of birds in five counties – the others being Monroe, Clark, Jefferson, and LaGrange — have gotten sick or died over the past few months. DNR ornithologist Allisyn-Marie Gillet says several species are being affected including blue jay, American robin, common grackle, Northern cardinal, European starling, and a few others. DNR is recommending people clean their bird feeders and bird baths. The DNR also has a place at their website to alert DNR staff to sick or dead wild birds. Here is a link for more information.