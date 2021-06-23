Exaggerated sensitivity in photodetectors with internal gain
To the Editor — A growing number of reports on photodetection with low-dimensional materials have assumed that a photodetector with a high responsivity has a high sensitivity1,2,3,4,5,6,7. This misinterpretation stems from an incorrect calculation of the device noise in the presence of internal gain. Given the prevalence and significance of this mischaracterization, we believe it is imperative to promote the use of the appropriate noise formula to ensure the consistency and practical utility of the relevant literature.www.nature.com