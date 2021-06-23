Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Exaggerated sensitivity in photodetectors with internal gain

By Simone Bianconi, Lincoln J. Lauhon, Hooman Mohseni
Nature.com
 13 days ago

To the Editor — A growing number of reports on photodetection with low-dimensional materials have assumed that a photodetector with a high responsivity has a high sensitivity1,2,3,4,5,6,7. This misinterpretation stems from an incorrect calculation of the device noise in the presence of internal gain. Given the prevalence and significance of this mischaracterization, we believe it is imperative to promote the use of the appropriate noise formula to ensure the consistency and practical utility of the relevant literature.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photodetector#Google Scholar#Meredith P Huang#Photon#Nanotechnol#S Y#Maiti#R#Phys#Gaberl#W#P#De La Moneda#Ieee#Caves#Li J Razeghi#Computer Engineering#Northwestern University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
News Break
Google
Related
ScienceNature.com

An evidence that SARS-Cov-2/COVID-19 spike protein (SP) damages hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells in the mechanism of pyroptosis in Nlrp3 inflammasome-dependent manner

Mounting evidence accumulates that hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs) and endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs) are damaged during severe SARS-Cov-2/COVID-19 infection [1, 2]. It has been reported that patient infected with COVID-19 are frequently presented with anemia, lymphopenia, and thrombocytopenia [1,2,3]. This negative effect of the virus on human hematopoiesis and endothelium has been reported in infected patients and demonstrated in vitro after exposure of cells to SARS-Cov-2/COVID-19 spike protein (SP) [1, 3, 4]. It is known that virus may enter cells and, directly in case of productive infection, lead to their irreversible damage. On the other hand, the interaction of viral SP with some of the receptors expressed on the cell surface may lead to their damage as well [1,2,3]. We have proposed that interaction of SP with the target cell surface receptors induces intracellular hyperactivation of Nlrp3 inflammasome which may lead to cell death by pyroptosis [5]. It is known that pyroptosis is characterized by the creation in a caspase-1 dependent manner of N-gasdermin pores in the cell membrane, which leads to the release of cytosol components to extracellular space and final cell lysis [6].
ChemistryNature.com

Enantio-sensitive unidirectional light bending

Structured light, which exhibits nontrivial intensity, phase, and polarization patterns in space, has key applications ranging from imaging and 3D micromanipulation to classical and quantum communication. However, to date, its application to molecular chirality has been limited by the weakness of magnetic interactions. Here we structure light’s local handedness in space to introduce and realize an enantio-sensitive interferometer for efficient chiral recognition without magnetic interactions, which can be seen as an enantio-sensitive version of Young’s double slit experiment. Upon interaction with isotropic chiral media, such chirality-structured light effectively creates chiral emitters of opposite handedness, located at different positions in space. We show that if the distribution of light’s handedness breaks left-right symmetry, the interference of these chiral emitters leads to unidirectional bending of the emitted light, in opposite directions in media of opposite handedness, even if the number of the left-handed and right-handed emitters excited in the medium is exactly the same. Our work introduces the concepts of polarization of chirality and chirality-polarized light, exposes the immense potential of sculpting light’s local chirality, and offers novel opportunities for efficient chiral discrimination, enantio-sensitive optical molecular fingerprinting and imaging on ultrafast time scales.
ScienceNature.com

Magnetic sensitivity of cryptochrome 4 from a migratory songbird

Night-migratory songbirds are remarkably proficient navigators1. Flying alone and often over great distances, they use various directional cues including, crucially, a light-dependent magnetic compass2,3. The mechanism of this compass has been suggested to rely on the quantum spin dynamics of photoinduced radical pairs in cryptochrome flavoproteins located in the retinas of the birds4,5,6,7. Here we show that the photochemistry of cryptochrome 4 (CRY4) from the night-migratory European robin (Erithacus rubecula) is magnetically sensitive in vitro, and more so than CRY4 from two non-migratory bird species, chicken (Gallus gallus) and pigeon (Columba livia). Site-specific mutations of ErCRY4 reveal the roles of four successive flavin–tryptophan radical pairs in generating magnetic field effects and in stabilizing potential signalling states in a way that could enable sensing and signalling functions to be independently optimized in night-migratory birds.
IndustryNature.com

Stable and low-photovoltage-loss perovskite solar cells by multifunctional passivation

Metal halide perovskite solar cells have demonstrated a high power conversion efficiency (PCE), and further enhancement of the PCE requires a reduction of the bandgap-voltage offset (WOC) and the non-radiative recombination photovoltage loss (ΔVOC,nr). Here, we report an effective approach for reducing the photovoltage loss through the simultaneous passivation of internal bulk defects and dimensionally graded two-dimensional perovskite interface defects. Through this dimensionally graded perovskite formation approach, an open-circuit voltage (VOC) of 1.24 V was obtained with a champion PCE of 21.54% in a 1.63 eV perovskite system (maximum VOC = 1.25 V, WOC = 0.38 V and ΔVOC,nr = 0.10 V); we further decreased the WOC to 0.326 V in a 1.53 eV perovskite system with a VOC of 1.21 V and a PCE of 23.78% (certified 23.09%). This approach is equally effective in achieving a low WOC (ΔVOC,nr) in 1.56 eV and 1.73 eV perovskite solar cell systems, and further leads to the substantially improved operational stability of perovskite solar cells.
ScienceNature.com

Synergistic interplay of ABA and BR signal in regulating plant growth and adaptation

Complex antagonistic interactions between abscisic acid (ABA) and brassinosteroid (BR) signalling pathways have been widely documented. However, whether or how ABA interacts synergistically with BR in plants remains to be elucidated. Here, we report that low, but not high, concentration of ABA increases lamina joint inclination of rice seedling, which requires functional BR biosynthesis and signalling. Transcriptome analyses confirm that about 60% of low-concentration ABA early response genes can be regulated by BR in the same directions. ABA activates BR signal in a fast, limited and short-term manner and the BR-biosynthesis regulatory gene, OsGSR1, plays a key role during this process, whose expression is induced slightly by ABA through transcriptional factor ABI3. Moreover, the early short-term BR signal activation is also important for ABA-mediated salt stress tolerance. Intriguingly, the process and effect of short-term BR signal activation were covered by high concentration of ABA, implying adaptive mechanisms existed in plants to cope with varying degrees of stress.
ChemistryNature.com

Complete characterization of sub-Coulomb-barrier tunnelling with phase-of-phase attoclock

Laser-induced electron tunnelling—which triggers a broad range of ultrafast phenomena such as the generation of attosecond light pulses, photoelectron diffraction and holography—has laid the foundation for strong-field physics and attosecond science. Using the attoclock constructed by single-colour elliptically polarized laser fields, previous experiments have measured the tunnelling rates, exit positions, exit velocities and delay times for some specific electron trajectories, which are mostly created at the field peak instant, that is, when the laser electric field and the formed potential barrier are stationary in terms of the derivative versus time. From the view of wave-particle dualism, the electron phase under a classically forbidden, tunnelling barrier has not been measured, which is at the heart of quantum tunnelling physics. Here we present a robust measurement of tunnelling dynamics including the electron sub-barrier phase and amplitude. We combine the attoclock technique with two-colour phase-of-phase (POP) spectroscopy to accurately calibrate the angular streaking relation and to probe the non-stationary tunnelling dynamics by manipulating a rapidly changing potential barrier. This POP attoclock directly links the measured phase of the two-colour relative phase with the ionization instant for the photoelectron with any final momentum on the detector, allowing us to reconstruct the imaginary tunnelling time and the accumulated phase under the barrier. The POP attoclock provides a general time-resolved approach to accessing the underlying quantum dynamics in intense light–matter interactions.
ScienceNature.com

III–V nanowires on silicon (100) as plasmonic-photonic hybrid meta-absorber

Integration of functional infrared photodetectors on silicon platforms has been gaining attention for diverse applications in the fields of imaging and sensing. Although III–V semiconductor is a promising candidate for infrared photodetectors on silicon, the difficulties in directly growing high-quality III–V on silicon and realizing functionalities have been a challenge. Here, we propose a design of III–V nanowires on silicon (100) substrates, which are self-assembled with gold plasmonic nanostructures, as a key building block for efficient and functional photodetectors on silicon. Partially gold-coated III–V nanowire arrays form a plasmonic-photonic hybrid metasurface, wherein the localized and propagating plasmonic resonances enable high absorption in III–V nanowires. Unlike conventional photodetectors, numerical calculations reveal that the proposed meta-absorber exhibits high sensitivity to the polarization, incident angle, wavelength of input light, as well as the surrounding environment. These features represent that the proposed meta-absorber design can be utilized not only for efficient infrared photodetectors on silicon but for various sensing applications with high sensitivity and functionality.
ScienceNature.com

Ultralow-threshold laser using super-bound states in the continuum

Wavelength-scale lasers provide promising applications through low power consumption requiring for optical cavities with increased quality factors. Cavity radiative losses can be suppressed strongly in the regime of optical bound states in the continuum; however, a finite size of the resonator limits the performance of bound states in the continuum as cavity modes for active nanophotonic devices. Here, we employ the concept of a supercavity mode created by merging symmetry-protected and accidental bound states in the continuum in the momentum space, and realize an efficient laser based on a finite-size cavity with a small footprint. We trace the evolution of lasing properties before and after the merging point by varying the lattice spacing, and we reveal this laser demonstrates the significantly reduced threshold, substantially increased quality factor, and shrunken far-field images. Our results provide a route for nanolasers with reduced out-of-plane losses in finite-size active nanodevices and improved lasing characteristics.
ComputersNature.com

Observation of exceptional point in a PT broken non-Hermitian system simulated using a quantum circuit

Exceptional points (EPs), the degeneracy points of non-Hermitian systems, have recently attracted great attention because of their potential of enhancing the sensitivity of quantum sensors. Unlike the usual degeneracies in Hermitian systems, at EPs, both the eigenenergies and eigenvectors coalesce. Although EPs have been widely explored, the range of EPs studied is largely limited by the underlying systems, for instance, higher-order EPs are hard to achieve. Here we propose an extendable method to simulate non-Hermitian systems and study EPs with quantum circuits. The system is inherently parity-time (PT) broken due to the non-symmetric controlling effects of the circuit. Inspired by the quantum Zeno effect, the circuit structure guarantees the success rate of the post-selection. A sample circuit is implemented in a quantum programming framework, and the phase transition at EP is demonstrated. Considering the scalable and flexible nature of quantum circuits, our model is capable of simulating large-scale systems with higher-order EPs.
ScienceNature.com

Structural basis for recognition and regulation of arenavirus polymerase L by Z protein

Junin virus (JUNV) causes Argentine hemorrhagic fever, a debilitating human disease of high mortality rates and a great risk to public health worldwide. Studying the L protein that replicates and transcribes the genome of JUNV, and its regulator Z protein should provide critical clues to identify therapeutic targets for disrupting the life cycle of JUNV. Here we report the 3.54 Å cryo-EM structure of the JUNV L protein complexed with regulator Z protein. JUNV L structure reveals a conserved architecture containing signature motifs found in other L proteins. Structural analysis shows that L protein is regulated by binding of Z protein at the RNA product exit site. Based on these findings, we propose a model for the role of Z protein as a switch to turn on/off the viral RNA synthesis via its interaction with L protein. Our work unveils the mechanism of JUNV transcription, replication and regulation, which provides a framework for the rational design of antivirals for combating viral infections.
ChemistryNature.com

Encapsulate α-MnO nanofiber within graphene layer to tune surface electronic structure for efficient ozone decomposition

Major challenges encountered when developing manganese-based materials for ozone decomposition are related to the low stability and water inactivation. To solve these problems, a hierarchical structure consisted of graphene encapsulating α-MnO2 nanofiber was developed. The optimized catalyst exhibited a stable ozone conversion efficiency of 80% and excellent stability over 100 h under a relative humidity (RH) of 20%. Even though the RH increased to 50%, the ozone conversion also reached 70%, well beyond the performance of α-MnO2 nanofiber. Here, surface graphite carbon was activated by capturing the electron from inner unsaturated Mn atoms. The excellent stability originated from the moderate local work function, which compromised the reaction barriers in the adsorption of ozone molecule and the desorption of the intermediate oxygen species. The hydrophobic graphene shells hindered the chemisorption of water vapour, consequently enhanced its water resistance. This work offered insights for catalyst design and would promote the practical application of manganese-based catalysts in ozone decomposition.
Coding & ProgrammingNature.com

Chiral logic computing with twisted antiferromagnetic magnon modes

Antiferromagnetic (AFM) materials offer an exciting platform for ultrafast information handling with low cross-talks and compatibility with existing technology. Particularly interesting for low-energy cost computing is the spin wave-based realization of logic gates, which has been demonstrated experimentally for ferromagnetic waveguides. Here, we predict chiral magnonic eigenmodes with a finite intrinsic, magnonic orbital angular momentum ℓ in AFM waveguides. ℓ is an unbounded integer determined by the spatial topology of the mode. We show how these chiral modes can serve for multiplex AFM magnonic computing by demonstrating the operation of several symmetry- and topology-protected logic gates. A Dzyaloshinskii–Moriya interaction may arise at the waveguide boundaries, allowing coupling to external electric fields and resulting in a Faraday effect. The uncovered aspects highlight the potential of AFM spintronics for swift data communication and handling with high fidelity and at a low-energy cost.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Ultrafast hole spin qubit with gate-tunable spin–orbit switch functionality

Correction to: Nature Nanotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41565-020-00828-6, published online 11 January 2021. In the version of this Article originally published, the dependence of the Rabi frequency of the hole spin qubit on the g-factor was stated incorrectly. We wrote that the Rabi frequency is proportional to the g-factor perpendicular to the external magnetic field (g⊥), but, in fact, it is the g-factor parallel to the external magnetic field (g||) as shown in ref. 25 (Golovach, V. N, Borhani, M. & Loss, D.). Thus, the following sentence has been amended from “This effective field Beff drives the Rabi oscillations, with Rabi frequency fRabi = g⊥μBBeff(t)/2h, with g⊥ the g-factor along the direction of Beff and thus perpendicular to Bext, and h Planck’s constant.” to “This effective field Beff drives the Rabi oscillations, with Rabi frequency fRabi = g||μBBeff(t)/2h, with g|| the g-factor along the direction of Bext, and h Planck’s constant.” Accordingly, the phrase “the g-factor along Bext,” has been deleted from the sentence starting “Here, fMW and PMW are kept fixed...”.
ComputersNature.com

High-Q microresonators on 4H-silicon-carbide-on-insulator platform for nonlinear photonics

The realization of high-quality (Q) resonators regardless of the underpinning material platforms has been a ceaseless pursuit, because the high-Q resonators provide an extreme environment for confining light to enable observations of many nonlinear optical phenomenon with high efficiencies. Here, photonic microresonators with a mean Q factor of 6.75 × 106 were demonstrated on a 4H-silicon-carbide-on-insulator (4H-SiCOI) platform, as determined by a statistical analysis of tens of resonances. Using these devices, broadband frequency conversions, including second-, third-, and fourth-harmonic generations have been observed. Cascaded Raman lasing has also been demonstrated in our SiC microresonator for the first time, to the best of our knowledge. Meanwhile, by engineering the dispersion properties of the SiC microresonator, we have achieved broadband Kerr frequency combs covering from 1300 to 1700 nm. Our demonstration represents a significant milestone in the development of SiC photonic integrated devices.
ScienceNature.com

High spatiotemporal resolution optoacoustic sensing with photothermally induced acoustic vibrations in optical fibres

Optoacoustic vibrations in optical fibres have enabled spatially resolved sensing, but the weak electrostrictive force hinders their application. Here, we introduce photothermally induced acoustic vibrations (PTAVs) to realize high-performance fibre-based optoacoustic sensing. Strong acoustic vibrations with a wide range of axial wavenumbers kz are photothermally actuated by using a focused pulsed laser. The local transverse resonant frequency and loss coefficient can be optically measured by an intra-core acoustic sensor via spectral analysis. Spatially resolved sensing is further achieved by mechanically scanning the laser spot. The experimental results show that the PTAVs can be used to resolve the acoustic impedance of the surrounding fluid at a spatial resolution of approximately 10 μm and a frame rate of 50 Hz. As a result, PTAV-based optoacoustic sensing can provide label-free visualization of the diffusion dynamics in microfluidics at a higher spatiotemporal resolution.
GardeningNature.com

Particulate organic matter as a functional soil component for persistent soil organic carbon

The largest terrestrial organic carbon pool, carbon in soils, is regulated by an intricate connection between plant carbon inputs, microbial activity, and the soil matrix. This is manifested by how microorganisms, the key players in transforming plant-derived carbon into soil organic carbon, are controlled by the physical arrangement of organic and inorganic soil particles. Here we conduct an incubation of isotopically labelled litter to study effects of soil structure on the fate of litter-derived organic matter. While microbial activity and fungal growth is enhanced in the coarser-textured soil, we show that occlusion of organic matter into aggregates and formation of organo-mineral associations occur concurrently on fresh litter surfaces regardless of soil structure. These two mechanisms—the two most prominent processes contributing to the persistence of organic matter—occur directly at plant–soil interfaces, where surfaces of litter constitute a nucleus in the build-up of soil carbon persistence. We extend the notion of plant litter, i.e., particulate organic matter, from solely an easily available and labile carbon substrate, to a functional component at which persistence of soil carbon is directly determined.
ScienceNature.com

Radionuclide, magnetic resonance and computed tomography imaging in European round back slugs (Arionidae) and leopard slugs (Limacidae)

Other than in animal models of human disease, little functional imaging has been performed in most of the animal world. The aim of this study was to explore the functional anatomy of the European round back slug (Arionidae) and leopard slug (Limacidae) and to establish an imaging protocol for comparative species study. Radionuclide images with single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) and positron emission tomography (PET) were obtained after injections of standard clinical radiopharmaceuticals 99mtechnetium dicarboxypropane diphosphonate (bone scintigraphy), 99mtechnetium mercaptoacetyltriglycine (kidney function), 99mtechnetium diethylenetriaminepentaacetic acid (kidney function), 99mtechnetium pertechnetate (mediated by the sodium-iodide symporter), 99mtechnetium sestamibi (cardiac scintigraphy) or 18F-fluoro-deoxyglucose (glucose metabolism) in combination with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) for uptake anatomic definition. Images were compared with anatomic drawings for the Arionidae species. Additionally, organ uptake data was determined for a description of slug functional anatomy in comparison to human tracer biodistribution patterns identifying the heart, the open circulatory anatomy, calcified shell remnant, renal structure (nephridium), liver (digestive gland) and intestine. The results show the detailed functional anatomy of Arionidae and Limacidae, and describe an in vivo whole-body imaging procedure for invertebrate species.
ScienceNature.com

Coherent spin qubit transport in silicon

A fault-tolerant quantum processor may be configured using stationary qubits interacting only with their nearest neighbours, but at the cost of significant overheads in physical qubits per logical qubit. Such overheads could be reduced by coherently transporting qubits across the chip, allowing connectivity beyond immediate neighbours. Here we demonstrate high-fidelity coherent transport of an electron spin qubit between quantum dots in isotopically-enriched silicon. We observe qubit precession in the inter-site tunnelling regime and assess the impact of qubit transport using Ramsey interferometry and quantum state tomography techniques. We report a polarization transfer fidelity of 99.97% and an average coherent transfer fidelity of 99.4%. Our results provide key elements for high-fidelity, on-chip quantum information distribution, as long envisaged, reinforcing the scaling prospects of silicon-based spin qubits.
Energy IndustryNature.com

Influence of acetylene on methane–air explosion characteristics in a confined chamber

To study the impact of acetylene on methane explosions, the safe operation of coal mines should be ensured. In this paper, a 20 L spherical tank was used to study the explosive characteristics of acetylene–methane–air mixture. In addition, the GRI-Mech3.0 mechanism was used to study the chemical kinetic mechanism for the mixed gas, and the effect of adding acetylene on the sensitivity of methane and the yield of free radicals was analysed. The results show that acetylene can expand the scope for methane explosion, lower the lower explosion limit, and increase the risk of explosion. Acetylene increases the maximum explosion pressure, laminar combustion rate and maximum pressure rise rate for the methane–air mixture while shortening the combustion time. Three combustion modes for the acetylene–methane–air mixture were determined: methane-dominated, transitional and acetylene-dominated combustion modes. Chemical kinetic analysis for the mixed gas shows that as the volume fraction of acetylene increases, the generation rate for key free radicals (H*, O* and OH*) gradually increases, thereby increasing the intensity of the explosive reaction. The results from this research will help formulate measures to prevent coal mine explosion accidents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy