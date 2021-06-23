Above & Beyond Announces Anjunafamily Reunion Tour

Lily Oppenheimer, Mt. Lebanon Class of 2014, was recognized by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for an article she wrote for WABE News in Atlanta, Georgia. Her article, A Weekend Of Outrage, Atlanta’s Police Department Shaken Over Shooting Death Of Rayshard Brooks, won a 2021 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award. In this story, Oppenheimer covers the aftermath of a police shooting, from the protests that ensued to the Atlanta Police Department’s response. The article won the Hard News category for Region 13 Large Market Radio, which covers Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Since 1971, RTDNA has honored excellence in electronic journalism through the Edward R. Murrow Award. “I’m incredibly humbled and grateful,” Oppenheimer said in a tweet. “ A short time ago, when I was freelancing in Miami for [WLRN Public Media] and working two jobs to chase after my career, winning a Murrow seemed next to impossible.” Oppenheimer credits her mentors in Miami and Atlanta with her development. Her article will move on to the National Edward R. Murrow Awards, which will be announced this summer. You can read her award-winning piece at www.wabe.org.