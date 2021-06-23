A domain wall device with electrical control

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Domain Control Unit (DCU) Industry Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In the next 2-3 years, OEMs will focus on upgrading EEA to accelerate the introduction of domain controllers.The EEA upgrade will be the focus in the next 2-3 years, which will accelerate the introduction of domain controllers. The automotive EEA upgrade is mainly reflected in three aspects: software architecture, hardware architecture, and communication architecture. Software architecture will gradually realize hierarchical decoupling, hardware will develop from distributed style to Domain controller/centralized style, and automotive network backbone will develop from LIN/CAN bus to Ethernet.It is expected that most OEMs will still use mixed-domain EEA, that is, part of functional domains will be centralized to form a transition solution of `distributed ECU + domain controllers` and finally forge an architecture of `super controller (central supercomputer) + zonal control Unit (zone controller)`. This EEA evolution may take up to 5-10 years.From the perspective of OEM planning, autonomous driving domain, smart cockpit domain, and central control domain may become three main incremental domains.The competitive landscape among four types of players in autonomous driving domain controllersWith the evolution of automotive EEA from distributed domain to centralized domain, the relationship between automakers and automotive electronics suppliers is undergoing profound changes. The number of automotive electronics suppliers will gradually decrease, while the status of domain controller suppliers will become more important and attract more entrants.We divide autonomous driving domain controller players into four categories: Global Tier1 suppliers (system integrators), Local Tier1 suppliers (system integrators), autonomous driving domain controller software platform vendors, and OEMs. Smart cockpit domains incorporating more and more ADAS functions will prevailIn the end, a smart car will become a mobile supercomputer and data center, and a new Wintel will be born. In the future, the core technologies of the advanced autonomous vehicle era will include computing platforms, operating systems and application software. After 2030, autonomous driving high-performance chips and cockpit control chips will be further integrated into central computing chips as the autonomous driving technology roadmap matures, hereby improving computing efficiency and reducing costs through integration.Under this trend, cockpit electronics companies, including Tier1 suppliers and software vendors, are seeking to integrate more and more ADAS functions (typically autonomous parking, DMS, and more advanced L1/L2 ADAS functions) into the cockpit domain and enhance the functional safety level of the smart cockpit domain.Similar to intelligent driving domain controllers, a large number of domain controller software vendors have emerged in the field of smart cockpits. Megatronix, a software infrastructure provider that only has a history of two years, recently announced that it has raised over USD100 million in financing, and has accepted cockpit platform orders from OEMs such as HYCAN 007 and Lixiang. Investors have begun to attach importance to the broad prospects of this market.From the perspective of OEMs, the urgency of self-developed cockpit domain controllers may not be as obvious as that of autonomous driving, mainly because: in the short to medium term, it is difficult for consumers to pay for cockpit function customization. For OEMs, they may potentially choose third-party software partners, and can actively explore the realization of software and hardware decoupling to achieve a better customer experience at low costs. In this context, ThunderSoft, Megatronix and other companies have emerged. The penetration rate of the domain controller market will swell in the next 5 yearsIn China, the industry is currently promoting mass production of L2+ autonomous cars on a large scale, and even L2++ or L2.9 autonomous driving, which is infinitely close to L3, is also rapidly being realized, mainly thanks to the impetus of Tesla Model series, NIO ES, Xpeng P7 and other models. The publisher estimates that by 2025, the annual shipments of ADAS/AD domain controllers for passenger cars in China will reach 3.565 million sets, and the penetration rate of passenger car OEM autonomous driving domain controllers will reach 14.7%. Key Topics Covered: 01 Automotive EEA Evolution1.1 Automotive EEA Evolution1.2 EEA Cases of OEMs and Tier1s 02 Trends of DCU Software and hardware Architecture2.1 DCU Architecture and Demand2.2 The Key is to Hold Controller Software Capabilities2.3 The Value of DCU Middleware will be Highlighted2.4 New DCU Business Models 03 Autonomous Driving DCU Technologies and Market3.1 Evolution of ADAS/AD Functions and DCU3.2 ADAS/AD DCU Solutions3.3 ADAS/AD DCU Technology Benchmarking3.4 Application Trends of ADAS/AD DCU Master Chip3.5 ADAS/AD DCU Market Size and Prospect 04 Intelligent Cockpit DCU Technologies and Market4.1 Summary of Development Trend of Cockpit DCU4.2 Cockpit DCU Solutions of Tier1s and OEMs4.3 Intelligent Cockpit DCU Master Chips4.4 Cockpit DCU Market Size and Prospect 05 Foreign DCU Vendors5.1 Bosch5.2 Visteon5.3 Continental5.4 Veoneer5.5 ZF5.6 Aptiv5.7 Denso5.8 Faurecia Clarion Electronics5.9 Panasonic5.10 Samsung Harman5.11 LG Electronics5.12 Tesla Autopilot Platform5.13 TTTech 06 Chinese DCU Vendors6.1 Huawei6.2 Desay SV6.3 Neusoft Group6.4 Neusoft Reach6.5 Noble Automotive6.6 Foryou Group6.7 Freetech6.8 Technomous6.9 Yingbo Super Computing6.10 Baidu6.11 IN-DRIVING6.12 HiRain Technologies6.13 Hong Jing Drive6.14 Hangsheng Electronics6.15 BICV6.16 UAES6.17 Cookoo6.18 ECO-EV6.19 Idriverplus6.20 DJI Automotive6.21 Enjoy Move6.22 Superstar Future.