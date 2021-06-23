Spain Clubs Begin Reopening One Region at a Time
Starting this week, clubs in Spain will be able to open their doors. The announcement follows an Interterritorial Health Council vote a couple of weeks ago that aimed to prepare all regions to ease COVID-19 restrictions. In fact, each of the 17 regions – including island territories – are now in control of their own plans for lockdown easing. Indoor parties already started in some of the big cities like Barcelona and Madrid. Surely, many Spaniards will be happy to get back out there.