Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Spain Clubs Begin Reopening One Region at a Time

By Alex Belisle
EDMTunes
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting this week, clubs in Spain will be able to open their doors. The announcement follows an Interterritorial Health Council vote a couple of weeks ago that aimed to prepare all regions to ease COVID-19 restrictions. In fact, each of the 17 regions – including island territories – are now in control of their own plans for lockdown easing. Indoor parties already started in some of the big cities like Barcelona and Madrid. Surely, many Spaniards will be happy to get back out there.

www.edmtunes.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Madrid#Nightclubs#Spaniards#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Spain
News Break
Curfews
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
SoccerThe Guardian

Álvaro Morata finds his range as Spain begin to believe again

“It could have gone off at an angle and broken a window,” Álvaro Morata said, but it didn’t. “We could have been going home,” Unai Simón said, but that didn’t happen either. “It’s strange for a team to get a second chance,” Luis Enrique said, and yet this time they did. Spain suffered again but they were still standing, emerging stronger on the other side, 5-3 winners against Croatia. Maybe even stronger than the rest, some now dared to believe.
Public Healthdjmag.com

Will clubs actually be able reopen on 19th July?

Last week (14th June), Boris Johnson announced that there will be a four-week delay of lockdown easing, with the initial date for the relaxation of social distancing measures in England on 21st June pushed back to 19th July. While the number of COVID hospitalisations have been at a record low...
PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Spain reopens talks with Catalan separatists after pardons

BARCELONA, Spain — Spain's prime minister met Tuesday with the chief of Catalonia for the first time since his government pardoned nine separatist leaders of the affluent region's separatist movement in an attempt to further mend relations between their governments. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez sat down with Catalan regional president...
UEFASacramento Bee

The Latest: Spain and Switzerland headed to extra time

Spain and 10-man Switzerland are headed for extra time at 1-1 in the European Championship quarterfinals. An own-goal by Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria gave Spain the lead in the eighth minute. The Swiss equalized when Xherdan Shaqiri took advantage of a defensive mix-up in the 68th. Remo Freuler was shown...
Industrych-aviation.com

Norwegian eases Spain layoffs, reopens Finland

Norwegian (DY, Oslo Gardermoen) has tempered plans, reported in early May, that it was about to dismiss 1,191 employees, or 85% of its workforce in Spain, and has reduced the required number of required redundancies to 975, the Unión Sindical Obrera (USO) said in a statement on June 14. The...
Businesspv-magazine.com

Construction begins on Spain’s first gigafactory

The battery cell pilot plant that Phi4tech is building in the Noblejas municipality, in the province of Toledo, in Spain's central region of Castilla-La Mancha, will be operational this year. The company had announced the project for the manufacturing facility in March, in a joint statement with the regional government...
Agriculturefrommers.com

Mountain Region in Southern Spain Now the Country's Newest National Park

A 57,000-acre stretch of southern Spain that encompasses forested mountains, crumbling fortresses, and unique wildlife has just become the country's 16th national park. Located in the Andalusian province of Málaga between the town of Ronda to the northwest and the coastal city of Marbella to the south, Sierra de las Nieves got the designation last week following approval by the Spanish Senate, according to Madrid's El País newspaper.
Beauty & FashionThe Drum

Impero Opens the Doors to 'The Crave Club' for Fibre One

Impero is launching an integrated 360 campaign for top selling snack brand, Fibre One, centred around the creative concept of ‘The Crave Club’. Fibre One is the fastest growing brand in the category in the UK and Australia, and having seen double digit sales growth in the UK and Australia in the last year it’s becoming the top selling better-for-you-snack brands only a few years after its launch.
WorldPosted by
Vice

Thailand Reopens One Island for Vaccinated Tourists. Will It Work?

Before the pandemic, Phuket was a tourism gem. At the height of the travel season, the Thai island’s white beaches were flooded with vacationers from around the world. Wealthy visitors filled five-star restaurants and backpackers bar-hopped into the early hours of the morning. That all vanished as borders closed and...
Lifestylenitravelnews.com

Camino de Santiago, Canary Islands

In 2021, the municipality of Gáldar celebrates the Jacobean Holy Year- the perfect excuse to visit Gran Canaria and walk along the famous Camino de Santiago path. The Camino de Santiago walk is a unique network of pilgrim’s paths, inspired by the Apostle Saint James who lived around the time of Christ. Located in the north-west of Gran Canaria, in the Canary Islands, the town of Gáldar is an important location in the history of Saint James; In the era before the Spanish had established their settlement on the Canary Islands, Bishop Don Juan de Frías officiated mass for the first time in this beautiful municipality on Saint James’ Day in 1482. Gáldar was the first location outside of the Spanish mainland to be established as a Holy Site on the Camino de Santiago.
WorldTravel Weekly

Hebridean relocates to south coast due to Scottish cruise ban

Hebridean Island Cruises is repositioning flagship Hebridean Princess to the south coast of England for the summer. Originally planned cruises to Orkney and Shetland have been cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic and a ban on cruising currently in place in Scotland. Passengers who had bookings on these sailings have...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

ESL shares COVID protocols for return to LAN at IEM Cologne

After 16 months, competitive CS:GO is finally returning to LAN at IEM Cologne beginning on July 6. Twenty-four teams are travelling to a hotel in Cologne to compete offline for the first time in over a year, with a $1 million prize pool and a new trophy on the line. The last time teams met on LAN was at another IEM event, IEM Katowice in March 2020, where Natus Vincere lifted the trophy in front of an empty arena.
EconomyTravel Weekly

Tradewind Voyages cancels first ‘dress rehearsal’ sailing

Tradewind Voyages has been forced to cancel the first ‘dress rehearsal’ sailing of Golden Horizon – due to depart on Thursday – because of ‘operational issues’. It announced the cancellation on Wednesday morning to passengers and agents who were due to leave Portland, Dorset, on a six-day trip. A Tradewind...
ktoo.org

Former Alaska ferries begin journey to Spain

Two former Alaska Marine Highway ferries started their journey to Spain Friday morning. A crowd gathered as tugs pulled the fast ferries Fairweather and Chenega from Ketchikan’s Ward Cove out to a waiting transport ship. “Big ol’ things moving. Who doesn’t want to see that?” remarked Kalijah Lecornu, standing at...
ScienceThe Guardian

Is it time to begin rewilding the seas?

Kneeling on the seabed a few metres underwater, I pick up a clam and begin gently cleaning its furrowed, porcelain smile with a toothbrush. It’s a giant clam but a young one and still just a handful. Here in Fiji, giant clams or vasua as they are known, were so heavily overfished for their meat and shells that by the 1980s they were thought to be extinct locally. Australian clams were imported to start a captive breeding programme, and subsequent generations of their offspring have been released on coral reefs across Fiji. They’re still vulnerable to fishing and poaching, but if carefully guarded the giant clams do well and have become symbols of healthy corals reefs inside well-managed marine protected areas.
Worldskiddle.com

Euros Fanpark - CZR v DEN & UKR v ENG

3:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 5:00pm) Watch the Euros RIGHT at Camp and Furnace. Big Screen, Steins, Street Food, Early Doors & The Best Atmosphere!
WorldWCAX

Veteran Olympic broadcaster headed to Tokyo

4,000 fireworks will light up the sky over Lake Champlain on Saturday July 3rd. Stuck in Vermont: Family reunions at Woodridge Rehabilitation and Nursing in Berlin. The coronavirus pandemic has been particularly hard on Vermont’s older residents, many of whom live in nursing homes and found themselves isolated from loved ones.
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Carlota Casiraghi publicly reappears with Prince Albert

Last Friday July 2 Alberto and Charlene from Monaco they were serving a decade together. A bittersweet anniversary, as she is in her native South Africa as a result of her health problems. It is for this reason that they have not been able to spend this special date together for them, since the princess he continues to recover from his ailments. The sovereign has continued with his official agenda and has attended a very important event in the world of sport: the Monte Carlo International Jumping Competition. However, he has not been alone because his niece has accompanied him, Carlota Casiraghi.