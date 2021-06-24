Vaccines pop-up sites on June 24 and June 26

CityofSTLDOH/Twitter

ST. LOUIS, MO — The City of St. Louis just completed its collaboration with St. Louis Cardinals to help administer COVID-19 vaccines at Busch Stadium on June 22.

This was a two-day event, and a total of 491 people now are better protected against COVID-19. If you couldn't make it there and wish to vaccinate, the St. Louis Department of Health will open a pop-up vaccination site on June 24 and 26.

For June 24, St. Louis DOH will be at North Park UMC (1525 Orchid Ave) from 9 AM until 3 PM. You are required to bring your facial covering, and there will be a giveaway by Operation Food Search starts at noon. You can schedule your appointment by calling (314)657-1499 or register here https://form.jotform.com/211593559595167.

For June 26, the vaccination site will open at two locations:

9 AM - 1 PM - Star Bethel MBC - 3529 N Jefferson Ave (Walk-ins only)

9 AM - 3 PM - Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club (2901 N. Grand Ave)

You can register your schedule for June 26 here.

The vaccination sites are using Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Pfizer will be administered to 12-17 years old. If you are 18 and older, either vaccine has been declared safe and effective by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA has prepared fact sheets for people receiving and caring for recipients of the vaccines.

