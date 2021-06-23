These Colorful Tents from the Glamping Pros at Shelter Co. Are Too Cute to Stay Inside
The Sebastopol-based camping event specialists at Shelter Co. have a new line of statement-making glamp gear. If you have a vision of camping that does not involve roughing it, or are fantasy-planning a birthday/wedding/retreat in some remote, wild land under a blanket of stars, you may have stumbled upon photos of events organized by the founders of Shelter Co.—a Sebastopol, CA-based outfit that stages elaborate parties and retreats with serious style in remote locations—no hotel rooms (or plumbing) required.www.sunset.com