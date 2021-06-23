Cancel
A New Baby Giraffe Was Just Born At Disney’s Animal Kingdom

By Brooke McDonald
KGUN 9
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe animal residents at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World have been treating us to such a steady stream of precious newborn animals lately that it’s almost too much cuteness to handle. Just last month, some lucky guests on board the Kilimanjaro Safaris ride witnessed the birth of a baby zebra. This week, we got our first look at the newest animal addition to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a Masai giraffe calf.

MoviesWDW News Today

PHOTOS: “A Celebration of the Festival of the Lion King” Removes Physical Distancing, Filling All Seats at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Guests who attend “A Celebration of the Festival of the Lion King” inside Harambe Theatre at Disney’s Animal Kingdom will find that operations have returned to their pre-pandemic state. The physical distancing measures have been eliminated, and crowds are herded into every available seat. While the show has not been restored to its full production, these changes are steps along the return to “normal.”
AnimalsWXII 12

TOO CUTE! Walt Disney World announces birth of baby giraffe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Video above:Disney drops mask requirement for fully vaccinated guests. Walt Disney World announced the birth of a new male long-necked giraffe Monday. The healthy calf weighs 183 pounds and stands about 6 feet tall, according to the care staff that was there for the birth. This content...
Theater & Dancedapsmagic.com

Disney KiteTails Soaring to Disney’s Animal Kingdom for Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

Today Walt Disney World made an announcement about many of the offerings that are coming for its 50th-anniversary celebration. “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” will kick off on October 1, 2021 and last for 18 months. This celebration will include new nighttime spectaculars, cast member nametags, the opening of a new attraction, and also a new daytime show at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Lake Buena Vista, FLfloridanationalnews.com

Walt Disney World Welcomes Adorable Giraffe Calf: It’s a Boy

Lake Buena Vista, Fla. – In honor of the longest day of the year, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park announced the recent birth of a strapping, long-necked male giraffe. The healthy calf weighed in at 183 pounds and stands six feet tall, according to Disney’s animal care team on site for the birth. The still-to-be named calf is calm, relaxed and enjoys cuddle time with his mom, Lily. Distinct markings reveal a butterfly on his right shoulder, heart-shaped spots on his coat and a white-tipped speckled mane.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Construction May Already Be Underway For New Animal Kingdom Show

Disney announced that a new daytime show would be coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom for the 50th anniversary. This news comes months after they announced that the nighttime show, Rivers of Light, was ending its run. Now, construction may already be underway to prepare for the new Animal Kingdom show,...
LifestyleInside the Magic

New Daytime Show Debuting at Animal Kingdom For 50th Anniversary

Disney’s Animal Kingdom will be receiving a brand new daytime show for the 50th Anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney World Resort. Here are all the details you need to know about this exciting new entertainment offerings, including when it debuts!. Here is what Disney Parks Blog had to say...
TravelWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Interactive Drum Circle Returns to Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

We’ve noticed several high-touch interactive elements beginning to return to Disney Parks, and when we stopped by Disney’s Animal Kingdom we found another: the Pandora drum circle. Guests who are visiting Pandora: The World of AVATAR can now march to the beat of their own drum again. High-touch experiences like...
MusicNew York Post

Disney World pulls classic ‘boys and girls’ greeting to be ‘inclusive’

“A Whole New World” and a whole new Magic Kingdom fireworks show greeting. Walt Disney World has removed its longtime greeting, “Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls,” from its Magic Kingdom fireworks show to promote inclusivity, Insider reported. It will be replaced with one that starts off with “Good evening, dreamers of all ages!”
LifestyleWDW News Today

REVIEW: Tusker House Returns With Family-Style Character Breakfast at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Tusker House at Disney’s Animal Kingdom has reopened for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. We sat down for the family-style breakfast, which is $42 for adults and $27 for children. Breakfast includes a basket of pastries, fresh fruit, and a breakfast platter, with vegan options available upon request. The restaurant was a buffet pre-COVID. Mickey and friends also traverse the restaurant for distanced meet-and-greets.
RestaurantsWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Schmoozies! Reopens at Disney California Adventure

Restaurants have been reopening all across Disneyland Resort, and the newest addition to the list is Schmoozies! at Disney California Adventure. The Hollywood Land quick-service is serving smoothies and shakes with a smile once again. Let’s take a look!. Across the street from the Animation Academy, Schmoozies! offers a variety...
California StateWDW News Today

BREAKING: New Pixar’s “Coco” Scene Coming to Mickey’s PhilharMagic at Magic Kingdom, California Adventure

In its first-ever update, Mickey’s PhilharMagic will soon have a new Coco scene. The musical number “Un Poco Loco” will anchor the new scene when it opens to guests at Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Paris on July 17, before being added to Magic Kingdom Park later this year during the Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary celebration, which begins October 1.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Magic Kingdom PACKED For Fireworks Return Despite Pouring Rain

Last night, there were tears, there were crowds, and there was a torrential downpour for the reopening night of Happily Ever After at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World. True Disney fans stood out on Main Street, U.S.A. in a complete downpour to witness the monumental moment of Angie Keilhauer and Jordan Fisher coming over the loudspeakers and belting out Happily Ever After as fireworks light up the night sky.