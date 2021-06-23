Branagan Brews a Strong First Serving on Its New EP

Your favorite bands all started somewhere. They shook suburbia’s two-car garages, rented storage units or overtook abandoned warehouses to explore their sounds. Branagan is the only band we personally know which began its music journey in a roastery. From that unique setting, the Houston group has fittingly slow-roasted an intoxicating blend of queer punk music to a satisfying perfection. Last month, more than 10 years since it first rocked the roastery, Branagan presented its avid, patient fans a first serving of studio recorded songs on its self-titled debut album.