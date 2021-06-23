AstraZeneca, Pfizer vaccines effective against Delta Covid-19 variants – study
AstraZeneca, Pfizer vaccines effective against Delta COVID-19 variants – study. June 22, 2021; 3:01 PM EDT (Updated June 23, 8:22 AM EDT) COVID-19 vaccines made by AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and the Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) alliance remain broadly effective against Delta and Kappa variants of the COVID-19 causing virus, which were first identified in India, according to a scientific study, underpinning a continued push to deliver the shots.www.pharmalive.com