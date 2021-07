Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.