UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old from Ga. found safe after arrest of Texas man

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A missing 14-year-old from Georgia has been found safe in another state after the arrest of a Texas man, police said Wednesday.

Kyla Flagg disappeared from her home in Snellville around May 15. She was last seen in DeKalb County.

Authorities arrested Robert David Fyke on June 18 in Lubbock, Texas, where he lives. According to investigators, the 33-year-old picked up a “Jane Doe,” later identified in court documents as Kyla Flagg, from her parents’ home and drove her to Texas.

Authorities said Fyke had been communicating with the girl through social media for over a month. Fyke initially said he thought she was 19, but later admitted he knew she was 14, according to warrants.

Fyke told investigators that the teen left him for another man, possibly in Pennsylvania or Connecticut, around June 11, according to court documents. Fyke was able to call Flagg to verify to police that she was safe.

Police did not say where Flagg was found. They are working with other agencies to bring Flagg back to Georgia.

Fyke has been charged with sexual assault and child pornography. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday. A judge has ordered he remain in custody while the case is pending.

