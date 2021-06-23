Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker 'Could Be Announcing' Baby News 'Sooner Rather Than Later': Source

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker only went public with their romance in February, but according to an insider, they're moving full speed ahead when it comes to their future.

Source: Mega

Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians know that the TV personality prides herself most on being a devoted mother to her kids. Now, “The buzz is Kourtney could be pregnant because she’s showing all the signs,” a source dishes to OK!, who notes the health enthusiast has been switching up her daily schedule: “She’s relaxed her gym routine and [is] not bothering to count calories.”

The Poosh founder seems to be making some serious changes elsewhere, too. The 42-year-old recently bought a $10 million spread in Palm Springs, Calif., with enough room for the couple’s combined broods. (She’s mom to Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 — dad is ex Scott Disick — while the drummer, 45, shares Alabama, 15, Landon, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.)

The reality star’s new Palm Springs pad is undoubtably big enough to hold all of the couple's children — and though there is no clarification on whether she intends to share the home with Barker, it wouldn't be surprising if they took the next step and shacked up. After all, the neighbors-turned-lovers already live in the same gated Calabasas community.

“There’s space for even more kids,” adds the pal. “Kourt acts very coy when asked if she and Travis have got something exciting to share. But they’ve both been open about wanting to be parents again — and could be announcing the happy news sooner rather than later!”