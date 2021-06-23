Cancel
Cancer

China Approves Country’s First Commercial CAR T-Cell Therapy

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina recently welcomed the first CAR T-cell therapy in the country following approval from the National Medical Products Administration. The medical regulator’s green light is a milestone in the global fight against the dreaded disease, as CAR T-cell therapy has been found to be effective against specific types of late-stage blood cancer. Reports say it could cost over RMB 1 million ($154,000) for each course.

#Non Hodgkin Lymphoma#Cell Therapy#Cancer Treatment#B Cell Lymphoma#Gilead Sciences Inc#Chinese#Csi300
Cancer
TheStreet

Innovent Announces The China NMPA Approval Of TYVYT® (sintilimab Injection) In Combination With BYVASDA® (bevacizumab Biosimilar Injection) As First-Line Therapy For People With Hepatocellular Carcinoma

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, June 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. (Innovent) (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases today announced that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has approved the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) in combination with BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection) as a first-line treatment for people with advanced or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). This is the first regulatory approval of a PD-1 inhibitor-based combination therapy for the first-line treatment for HCC.
TheStreet

Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion For Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy Abecma (idecabtagene Vicleucel) For Relapsed And Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Report today announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended granting Conditional Marketing Authorization for Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel), the company's B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell immunotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior therapies, including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor and an anti-CD38 antibody and have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy . The CHMP recommendation will now be reviewed by the European Commission (EC), which has the authority to approve medicines for the European Union (EU).
BeiGene’s Tislelizumab Gets Approval for First-Line Treatment of Advanced Non-Squamous NSCLC in China

China-based biopharmaceutical firm BeiGene (BGNE) has received approval for its anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab from the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The NMPA has also given conditional approval for treating hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in patients who...
Scientists trial new way to boost CAR T-cell therapy

Cancer Research UK is collaborating with Aleta Biotherapeutics (Aleta) to trial a new therapy that 'reboots' a treatment for some people with blood cancer whose cancer starts to come back. The new therapy, called ALETA-001, aims to boost a treatment called CAR T-cell therapy, which takes some of a patient's...
TheStreet

North America Cell Therapy Markets, 2021-2027 - Growing Collaborative Efforts To Promote Cell Therapy & Developments In Cell Therapy Against COVID-19

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Cell Therapy Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Therapy Type, Product, Technology, Application, and End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. North America cell therapy market is projected to reach US$ 5,740.14...
TheStreet

Licensing Partner Of Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences - HUYABIO International, Receives Regulatory Approval For Chidamide Monotherapy Of Adult T-cell Leukemia/lymphoma In Japan

SHENZHEN, China, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences' licensing partner, HUYABIO International (HUYABIO™), today announced the regulatory approval for Tucidinostat (also known as Chidamide, Epidaza ®, HBI-8000) monotherapy of relapsed or refractory (R/R) adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATL) by the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA). "Relapsed and/or...
Intellia, Cellex form CAR T cell therapy newco backed by $250M from Blackstone

Gene-editing biotech Intellia Therapeutics is joining forces with Cellex Cell Professionals, launching a new startup that will develop immunotherapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases. That new company will be backed by up to $250 million from Blackstone Life Sciences. This new company aims to improve on the type of cancer...
TheStreet

Blackstone Life Sciences, Cellex Cell Professionals, And Intellia Therapeutics Launch New CAR T-Cell Company

Blackstone (BX) - Get Report announced today that funds managed by Blackstone Life Sciences have committed $250 million towards the launch of a new autologous and allogeneic universal chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy company, along with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) - Get Report and Cellex Cell Professionals GmbH ("Cellex"), the parent company of GEMoaB GmbH ("GEMoaB"), a clinical-stage cell therapy company. The new company will combine GEMoaB's world-leading clinical-stage universal CAR-T platforms with Intellia's differentiated allogeneic cell platform and CRISPR cell engineering.
BMS’ CAR T therapy Abecma moves closer toward EU approval

Bristol Myers Squibb’s (BMS) CAR T cell therapy Abecma has received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), recommending its approval for the treatment of relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel) is a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed...
China's EarthLab begins trials as country's first facility exploring Earth system interactions

The Earth is a sphere, and it comprises other spheres: atmosphere, hydrosphere, cryosphere, lithosphere and biosphere—in short, all of the cycles that interact to influence Earth's weather and climate. Now, to better research how the spheres interact and impact the planet, China is launching EarthLab in Beijing. On June 23, after EarthLab's opening ceremony, researchers will begin trials to demonstrate the facility's ability to integrate simulations and observations to more accurately project outcomes and provide a scientific foundation to predict and mitigate such things as natural weather disasters.
AAV-mediated in vivo CAR gene therapy for targeting human T-cell leukemia

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is the most active field in immuno-oncology and brings substantial benefit to patients with B cell malignancies. However, the complex procedure for CAR T-cell generation hampers its widespread applications. Here, we describe a novel approach in which human CAR T cells can be generated within the host upon injecting an Adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector carrying the CAR gene, which we call AAV delivering CAR gene therapy (ACG). Upon single infusion into a humanized NOD.Cg-Prkdcscid Il2rgem26/Nju tumor mouse model of human T-cell leukemia, AAV generates sufficient numbers of potent in vivo CAR cells, resulting in tumor regression; these in vivo-generated CAR cells produce antitumor immunological characteristics. This instantaneous generation of in vivo CAR T cells may bypass the need for patient lymphodepletion, as well as the β processes of traditional CAR T-cell production, which may make CAR therapy simpler and less expensive. It may allow the development of intricate, individualized treatments in the form of on-demand and diverse therapies.
TheStreet

Global Genetic Testing Market (2020 To 2026) - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, 23andMe & Cepheid Among Others

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genetic Testing Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global genetic testing market is growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The genetic disorder can be occurred by a change in one gene (monogenic disorder), by changes in multiple genes by a combination of environmental factors, and gene mutations, or by the destruction of chromosomes. Genetic testing is a medical test that is used for the identification of mutations in genes or chromosomes. The key benefit of genetic testing is the chance to know the risk for a certain disease that possibly can be prevented, identify the disease or a type of disease, identify the cause of a disease, to determine options for a disease. The disease that can be identified by genetic testing includes, breast and ovarian cancer, Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), bipolar disorder, Parkinson's disease, celiac disease, and psoriasis.The global genetic testing market is projected to considerably grow in the upcoming year due to the prevalence of genetic disorders, cancer, and chronic disease. Moreover, continuous advancement by the medical companies in the genetic diagnostic field is also augmenting the market growth. These companies are finding new and better tests for the accurate diagnosis of the most prevalent as well as rare diseases. Besides, the increase in awareness between people about health and the increased mortality rate due to genetic diseases across the globe is also a major factor increasing the need for demand for genetic testing.Moreover, The adoption of (DTC) direct-to-consumer genetic testing kits in countries such as the US, China, and Japan, is increasing rapidly. With growing technological acceptances, awareness programs, and a drop in costs, the market for DTC-GT kits is likely to witness a significant boost over the forecast period. However, the lack of diagnostic infrastructure in emerging economies is a challenging factor for market growth. Segmental OutlookThe global genetic testing market is segmented by technology, type, and disease. By technology, the market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction, DNA sequencing, cytogenetics (karyotyping and fish), microarrays, and gene expression profiling. By type, the market is divided into prenatal and newborn genetic testing, predictive testing, diagnostic testing, carrier testing, and others. Moreover, by disease type, the market is sub-segmented into cancer, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, Fanconi anemia, sickle cell anemia, cardiovascular diseases, and others. Global Genetic Testing Market Share by Disease, 2020 (%)Based on disease type, cancer segment is expected to hold a major market share during the forecast period. The need for accurate testing for cancer at the early stages and prediagnostic testing are some of the major factors for the significant market share of the segment. It is since the number of the cancer patient are very high, government and companies are trying to increase the 5-year survival rate of fatal cancers. Genetic testing aids in estimate a person's chance of developing cancer in a lifetime. Genetic tests are available for some types of cancer. These include breast cancer, ovarian cancer, colon cancer, thyroid cancer, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, melanoma, sarcoma, kidney cancer, and stomach cancer. Regional OutlooksThe global genetic testing market is analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly to the growth of the market. The market report covers the analysis of four major regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is estimated to contribute a significant share in the global genetic testing market due to the high awareness among the people about advanced treatment for healthcare, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, presence of key players, and availability of drugs. Moreover, an increase in government initiatives for the enhancement of healthcare facilities and funding in research in the region is also a major factor for the significant market share of the region. In the US under the US CDC EGAPP, inventiveness has been taken by the government such as the Evaluation of Genomic Applications in Practice and Prevention which is also motivating the market growth. One of the key goals of the initiative is to timely, offer objectively, and credible information that is linked to available scientific evidence. These statistics will allow healthcare workers and payers, customers, policymakers, and others to differentiate genetic tests that are safe and useful. Global Genetic Testing Market Growth, by Region 2020-2026 Asia-Pacific will have considerable growth in the global Genetic Testing MarketIn Asia Pacific, the market is increasing due to government initiatives in research and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Apart from cancer, genetic testing processes have also come in easy reach for the diagnosis of inherited cardiovascular diseases such as cardiac amyloidosis, Brugada syndrome, and familial dilated cardiomyopathy. As the region has a high incidence of cardiovascular diseases, significant scope for genetic testing can be witnessed in the region during the forecast period. Market Players OutlookThe report covers the analysis of various players operating in the global genetic testing market. Some of the major players covered in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Myriad Genetics, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. To survive in the market, these players adopt different marketing strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and geographical expansion. Recent Activity.
Jazz Pharma’s blood cancer therapy Rylaze wins US approval

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Dublin-based Jazz Pharmaceutical’s Rylaze for the treatment of two blood cancers – acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) and lymphoblastic lymphoma (LBL). The FDA approval clears Rylaze (asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi) for use as a component of a multi-agent chemotherapeutic regimen for the treatment of...
Is CAR T-Cell Manufacturing Facing a Crisis?

Chimeric antigen receptor T cells, otherwise known as CAR T cells, are a marvel of today’s molecular medicine, made possible by genome editing. In CAR T-cell therapy, the body’s own T cells can be engineered by introducing a CAR domain so that they recognize and destroy tumors. The therapy has proved extremely successful in many different trials, particularly for the treatment of blood cancers.
TheStreet

Precision BioSciences Doses First Patient In Phase 1 Allogeneic CAR T Clinical Trial Of PBCAR19B Immune Evading Stealth Cell For Relapsed/Refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene correction therapies with its ARCUS® genome editing platform, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 1 clinical trial with PBCAR19B, an immune evading allogeneic CAR T stealth cell candidate for patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).
Sellas Reports Promising Data

Positive results from Sellas Life Sciences Group’s Phase I/II trial using galinpepimut-S (GPS) as a combination therapy with pembrolizumab (Keytruda®) were announced Wednesday, shortly after similarly positive news was issued from a combination study in which GPS was evaluated as a treatment for mesothelioma. Although both trials are small –...