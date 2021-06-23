Cancel
Orion Charter Township, MI

Orion Township man sentenced for murder of mother, Delora Roberts

By Aileen Wingblad
The Oakland Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Orion Township man has been ordered to spend the next 20 to 60 years in prison for killing his mother and assaulting his uncle. In a deal hammered out with the prosecution, Garrett Lee Roberts, 31, was sentenced Tuesday by Oakland County Circuit Judge Shalina Kumar for a no contest plea to reduced charges in the slaying of Delora Roberts, 59, and for stabbing his uncle. The uncle had reportedly intervened when he saw Roberts attacking his mother, and was injured in the process.

