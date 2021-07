The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Libyan interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dabaiba in Berlin. Secretary Blinken and interim Prime Minister Dabaiba discussed the need for timely preparations for the December 24, 2021 national elections. The Secretary and interim Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of full implementation of the October 23, 2020 ceasefire agreement, including the immediate withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya. Secretary Blinken reiterated the U.S. commitment to increasing diplomatic support for progress in Libya.