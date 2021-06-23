Abbott Vetoed A Lot More Than Dog Protections And Legislative Funding This Year

With the flick of his pen, Gov. Greg Abbott nixed 20 laws after the 2021 legislative session. Two of Gov. Greg Abbott’s vetoes have gotten seemingly all the buzz following the recently-adjourned state legislative session. The one that’s garnered the most attention was Abbot’s “line item veto” of the part of the state budget which funds the entire legislative branch (and its hundreds of non-partisan employees) which he issued out of spite over state House Democrats’ choice to walk out rather than vote on the controversial voting bill Senate Bill 7.