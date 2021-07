Malaysia has recorded 5,841 new COVID-19 cases today which brings the total number of infections to 716,847. There are 84 new deaths reported and the death toll is now 4,721. The Ministry of Health has reported 5,411 new recoveries and a total of 650,964 patients have recovered and discharged so far. The recovery rate is now 90.81% while the mortality rate is now 0.66%.