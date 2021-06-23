Cancel
This Robotic Quarterback May Have Been The Key to LSU’s Success in 2019 [VIDEO]

By Chris Reed
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Was this the secret weapon to LSU's success in 2019?. A company named "Monarc" developed this sophisticated robotic quarterback that weighs more than 300-pounds, but it's what it does for players at practice that has many in college football talking. The machine is very efficient and can launch six balls...

