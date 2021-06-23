This Robotic Quarterback May Have Been The Key to LSU’s Success in 2019 [VIDEO]

With the NCAA clearing the way for players to make money earlier this week, lots of former players are now wondering what could have been. Well, some athletes are wondering what could have *legally* been, but we won't go there. The truth is when it comes to situations like the one we're watching play out with Reggie Bush, or other superstars who were the face of their athletic team during their time in college, it's almost impossible to put a number on how much money some of these players could have racked up over their name, imagine and likeness (NIL).