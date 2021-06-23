Video Premiere: "Parsec" by Delta IV

German duo Zement issue their third full-length, Rohstoff, on July 9 through Crazysane Records. “Entzücken,” as it happens, is the longest song on it, running 10:53 and typifying the two-piece’s synth-led, drum-inclusive mostly-instrumentalist krautrock syle. Too prog for the planet, so they left it far behind earlier in the album, say, right around 30 seconds into opener “Goa” when the robot voice checks in. Now, they could’ve made a video for “Entzücken” with space scenery, or with archive footage from the public domain, set up a mirror effect to trip it out, and let it go for 10 minutes. Nothing against that. A lot of bands do it and it’s fine. Gets the word out, puts the material on another algorithm, blah blah. And certainly “Entzücken” is hypnotic enough that they would have pulled it off just fine and no one would blink, partially because their brains would shut down and their autonomic response would slip.