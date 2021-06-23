Cancel
4 rules to follow when getting into social audio platforms

By Paige Borgman, Haley Hartmann, Natalie Wanner
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past year has caused a serious shift in communication needs for companies, in particular a much stronger focus on brands’ missions and values. Companies are having to reexamine their corporate impact on society and their communities as key stakeholders are no longer interested in basic products or services; rather, how brands are making a difference in the world—all creating the perfect storm for the emergence of social audio platforms.

SocietyPittsburgh Post-Gazette

When social media is a tool for hate

It’s 2021, the pandemic is ongoing, although more and more people are now totally vaccinated. Many people are still flocking to the internet and social media in search of connection. For some, it is an oasis. For others, a nightmare. Woke folks are aware of #StopAsianHate, #BlackLivesMatter and #MeToo. These...
InternetPosted by
newschain

Social media platforms have no excuses over harmful content – safety campaigner

Social media platforms must stop making excuses and start taking more steps to combat harmful content on their services, online safety campaigner Ian Russell has said. Mr Russell, whose daughter Molly took her own life in 2017 after viewing harmful content on social media, said the likes of Facebook and Instagram had a responsibility to tackle online harms rather than waiting for government regulation.
Businessmarketingdive.com

Amazon acquires podcast distributor, monetization platform Art19 in chase for audio ad dollars

Amazon Music has acquired the podcast distribution and monetization platform Art19, according to a statement on its website. The Verge first picked up the news. Founded in 2015, Art19 offers a platform where clients can manage both their content and ad operations in one place. Performance dashboards track how listeners are engaging with campaigns in real-time, measuring impressions and downloads based on standards certified by the IAB Tech Lab. The company also operates an Ad Creative Studio to assist with creative strategy and production.
TechnologyFast Company

These social audio upstarts are trying to build a better Clubhouse

Between January and February, Clubhouse, a platform for audio-only panel discussions, went from 2 million downloads to 10 million. By April it had garnered another 6 million downloads and a $4 billion valuation. The mobile app has been a go-to during the pandemic, for captive Americans stuck at home, and its popularity has sparked Twitter and Facebook to launch their own audio platforms. But it’s also allowed a bevy of smaller social audio apps to share the spotlight and push for an alternative form of social media, one that centers on authenticity.
Behind Viral VideosBBC

TikTok: Social media platform to sponsor Hollywood-owned Wrexham

Global entertainment platform TikTok has been confirmed as National League club Wrexham's sponsors for the next two seasons. TikTok's involvement comes after Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney became owners in January. The duo's takeover of the club will be the subject of a documentary series called Welcome to...
Marketingmartechseries.com

New “Growing Social Now Podcast” with Barbara Rozgonyi Features Digital Thought Leaders

Produced for aspiring and recognized digital thought leaders, the new marketing podcast focuses on how social media contributes to building business. A new podcast, “Growing Social Now with Barbara Rozgonyi,” debuts on June 30, Social Media Day. Produced for both aspiring and recognized digital thought leaders, the show focuses on how social media contributes to creating and sustaining business. According to the Infinite Dial Report, in 2020 75% of Americans were familiar with podcasting and 55% listen to podcasts.
Small BusinessThrive Global

Know how Tech and Social Media helps You increase Productivity in 2021.

Let’s not knock around the country. Improving your Productivity takes a lot of hard work, Motivation, belief and self-discipline. Laksh Sehgal Indian expert, is known for his work. His motive is to take brands out of trouble. Pro in India is that we were not ready for online purchases, and many didn’t have online ecom stores. So he helps such small to big grocery and other small business people take their things online. So that people and small vendors get the benefit.
Internetprdaily.com

3 tips for social media in a socially-distanced world

How do you stay top of mind and inspire future travel when everybody’s quarantined?. With no best practices to follow during the pandemic, Blue Sky Agency and Explore Georgia turned to social media activations—and increased website traffic 30%. Here’s how they made the pivot:. 1. Meet your audience where they...
InternetSearchengine Journal

5 Reasons Your Facebook Ads Aren’t Converting & How to Improve Them

Is your Facebook advertising campaign not generating enough conversions? Here are some creative fixes to significantly increase your conversion rate. Facebook advertising is one of the best tools available for audience research and promoting your brand. But even experienced digital marketers can run into issues with their Facebook advertising campaigns;...
Softwaremediapost.com

How Technology Is Fostering Authenticity in Influencer Marketing

Authenticity is perhaps one of the most overused buzzwords in our industry. And unfortunately, with overuse, there often comes a loss of meaning and value. But the reality is that authenticity has never been more significant to today’s relationships – our relationships with one another, with brands and businesses, and with our own communities of influential people in our lives. Particularly over the last year as we’ve all dealt with our personal experiences related to the global pandemic, we now crave what’s “real” more than ever, and we’re also better at and more critical in evaluating what doesn’t feel real or seem to fit within our values.
Internetmartechseries.com

Top MarTech Platforms that are Enabling Better Instagram Marketing for B2B Teams

2021 has been quite a year with MarTech and one thing is clear – the market is only set to grow. Research from Gartner, conducted right before the pandemic in 2020 revealed that marketing technology continued to be one of the largest portions of a company’s entire annual budget. And despite the economic disruption caused by Covid-19, the pandemic sparked rapid digital transformation for many businesses.
Weight Losshypebeast.com

Pinterest Becomes First Social Media Platform To Ban Weight Loss Ads

Pinterest has become the first social media platform to ban all advertisements with weight loss language and imagery, including those that idealize or denigrate certain body types, the company announced on Thursday. Additionally, the picture-based social network said it would also ban advertisements containing testimonials about weight loss or weight...
Internettriad-city-beat.com

Social media for beginners: starting from zero

With the rise of technology and the digital age, the world is a lot more connected now. Communications have changed drastically and everyone is now on social media. 3.96 billion people use social media around the globe which is 58.11% of the world’s population- more than half! Social media is not just for your average person anymore. Brands and businesses are using it and so are celebrities. You can find anything on social media from trends to different niches. You can even build communities on social media. There are so many benefits to using social media and if you are a beginner, here are some benefits that you should be aware of.
InternetFast Company

How social media data secretly reveals your personality to hiring managers

Talent, the attribution someone makes about our ability to excel in a socially valued task or job, has been a sought-after commodity for centuries. A documented history of formal talent assessments dates back to the Han dynasty in China (202 BC – 220 AD). In modern times, talent has occupied a central place in corporate strategies, courtesy of McKinsey’s famous “war for talent” notion, which postulated that the main competitive advantage of organizations would fundamentally rest on their ability to find, grow, and retain talented people.
Opelika, ALopelika-al.gov

FIRED UP FOR OPELIKA – OFD LAUNCHES NEW SOCIAL PLATFORMS

The Opelika Fire Department is excited to announce the launch of its official social media accounts on Facebook (www.facebook.com/opelikafire) and Instagram (@opelikafire) on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Fired Up for Opelika is a new social campaign that focuses on community engagement, events, education and fire safety, new branding and recruitment for the Opelika Fire Department. Social media presence will give the fire department a new way to interact and engage with the public. Followers can expect to see posts with safety tips, weather updates, local disaster/traffic notifications, day-to-day operations, community outreach and events. “Our firefighters wear several hats daily. We invite the community, friends and family to follow our social accounts. We’re fired up for Opelika and excited to show how these amazing men and women serve our city!” says, Chief Shane Boyd.