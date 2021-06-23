Cancel
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Surprise Fans IRL With 'Sour'-Inspired Promposals

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pop star is doing the coolest thing to celebrate her fellow high school grads with the launch of her #SourSurprise campaign. Per the website bandwagon, the “Drivers License” musician kicked off the initiative as a way to invite fans to “show us your best high school throwback photos of graduation, prom, and more.”

Olivia Rodrigo
#Prom#Irl#Soursurprise#The High School Musical#Polaroid
Moviesmix929.com

Promposal: Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘SOUR Prom Concert Film’ airs next Tuesday

Olivia Rodrigo just graduated from high school, but she’s not having her prom until June 29 — and you’re invited. More specifically, Olivia’s SOUR Prom Concert Film will stream on her YouTube channel on Tuesday, June 29, at 8:30 p.m. PT. Fans will be able to watch Olivia perform songs from her record-breaking number-one album SOUR, including “Drivers License,” “good 4 U” and “Deja Vu.”
CelebritiesBillboard

Brie Larson Thanks Olivia Rodrigo For Her 'Words' With 'Jealousy, Jealousy' Cover: Watch

Captain Marvel herself Brie Larson honored Olivia Rodrigo's songwriting superpower with a special cover tribute. "Thank you @Olivia_Rodrigo for giving the world your words," Larson wrote before strumming her guitar for her stripped-down acoustic version of "Jealousy, Jealousy," from Rodrigo's blockbuster Billboard 200 No. 1 debut album Sour, before letting out a sweet laugh at the end when Rodrigo sings "He-he-he, he" at the end of the chorus.
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

Watch Cam and Emily awkwardly react to his date with Christina on Too Hot to Handle

From the return of Love Island to the second ever series of Netflix's Too Hot To Handle, it well and truly is the summer of love. But what's the summer of love without huge amounts of cringing and non-stop awkward moments? As we know, these are crucial parts of any good reality dating show, and as ever, Too Hot To Handle does not disappoint. Which is why this particular moment - in which Cam and Emily watch his date with Christina together - is so very awkward.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour,’ ‘Good 4 U,’ & ‘Deja Vu’ Certified Platinum

Olivia Rodrigo is tasting sweet success with her ‘Sour’ album. For, she has just earned three new Platinum plaques to adorn her walls. Released on May 21, ‘Sour’ has just been certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for sales equivalence of 1,000,000 units sold. Upon its release, the album saw immediate success and debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

RS Charts: Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Rebounds to Number One

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour rebounded to Number One in its fifth week on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart with 9,900 sales, 23,300 song downloads, and 119.6 million streams. Sour arrived at Number One in May with the biggest debut week of 2021. It was subsequently displaced by Taylor Swift’s Evermore — an oldie which climbed to Number One thanks to a well-timed vinyl release — Lil Durk and Lil Baby’s joint project The Voice of the Heroes, and Polo G’s Hall of Fame. As Sour returned to Number One, Rodrigo also enjoyed the top song in the country; “Good 4 U” has ruled the RS 100 for five consecutive weeks.
MusicNME

STAYC’s Sumin drops powerful cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘good 4 u’

Sumin of rookie girl group STAYC has released her cover of Olivia Rodrigo‘s Hot 100 chart-topping hit ‘good 4 u’. For her rendition, Sumin mostly stays true to the original and largely retains the song’s pop rock sound. However, the singer also makes the most of the cover, using it to showcase her vocal ability.
MusicTODAY.com

Olivia Rodrigo joins 'Hot Ones' to talk '90s music, inspiration

Olivia Rodrigo may have been born in 2003, but she’s a '90s kid at heart. Her chart-topping debut album "Sour" was partly inspired by the decade, along with influences from Taylor Swift and Lorde. “I'm really inspired by vintage things. I’m obsessed with the '90s and '90s music and '90s...
MusicBillboard

Ed Sheeran Reveals He's Written Another Song For BTS & Is a Big Olivia Rodrigo Fan

Ed Sheeran has written plenty of hit songs for himself over the years, while also penning tracks for everyone from Boyzone to One Direction, Liam Payne, Little Mix, Olly Murs and Shawn Mendes. But in a new interview with radio show Most Requested Live on Sunday (June 27), he revealed that he's gone back to the well to pen a second song for K-pop icons BTS.
RelationshipsPosted by
POPSUGAR

In Not-So-Sour Dating News, Olivia Rodrigo Appears to Have a New Man in Her Life

Olivia Rodrigo appears to be "happier" than ever. On top of releasing her debut album, Sour, in May and dominating the music charts, the 18-year-old singer reportedly has a new man in her life. While attending the Space Jam 2 premiere party at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California on June 29, Olivia sparked romance rumors with producer Adam Faze when they were spotted cuddling in line. According to E! News, Olivia brought Adam as her plus-one to the event and introduced him as "her boyfriend" to fellow party-goers. "Olivia was in great spirits celebrating Space Jam 2 last night," a source told the publication. "They were really cute together and weren't trying to hide their affection at all." It's unclear when the duo started dating, but according to the insider, they "met through industry friends" a few months ago. "It's only been a few months but she seems really happy with him and they are definitely dating exclusively and getting serious."
EntertainmentVulture

Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR Prom Will Make You Kind of, Sort of Nostalgic for High School

Damn, it’s far from brutal in Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR Prom concert film, which seems like a genuinely nice time for all of the teens? Honestly, we haven’t been this envious about youth culture since the She’s All That prom dance-off. Continuing her complete and utter dominance of the year 2021, Rodrigo repurposed her SOUR songs into a visual journey through every high-schooler’s rite of passage: Drinking punch in an auditorium with a date you’ll dump by the end of the summer. “deja vu” becomes a trippy limousine ballad; “drivers license” proves too sad even for the slow-dancers; and “good 4 u” gets the full marching-band treatment on a football field. All that’s missing is the chaperone who confiscates a flask of vanilla vodka.
Musicthewoodword.org

Press Play: Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album is anything but “Sour”

If there is any album that deserves a standing ovation, it would be Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album “Sour.” Rodrigo, who is only 18 years old, released her debut album on May 21 after her three previous singles achieved insane amounts of success and popularity on streaming platforms. Rodrigo is best...
CelebritiesNME

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour Prom’ reviewed: infectious pop-punk meets high school movie

When ‘Drivers License’ was released at the very start of the year, it quickly turned Olivia Rodrigo into the biggest new thing in pop. Aching, dramatic and oh-so relatable, the piano-driven ballad racked up astronomical numbers online and – before you could say ‘one hit wonder’ – the likes of ‘Déjà vu’ and ‘Good 4 U’ saw her cement her status as one of the most exciting rising artists around.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Olivia Rodrigo Revealed Her Feelings Have Changed A Lot Since Writing 'Sour'

After the release of her debut album, Olivia Rodrigo has a new lease on life. The May 21 arrival of Sour blessed fans with sad bop after sad bop, and Rodrigo will admit she was very sad while writing the record. But she’s also grown immensely after releasing Sour, and in a new interview, detailed why her life is different now that the album is out. The way Olivia Rodrigo's feelings have changed since writing Sour reveal how far she’s come.
CelebritiesHypebae

Olivia Rodrigo Accused of Copying Courtney Love With 'SOUR Prom' Promo

Last week, viral musician Olivia Rodrigo took to Instagram to announce her upcoming concert film SOUR Prom with a new concept image. The visual, which pictures the musician holding a flower bouquet in smudged makeup and a tiara, has sparked controversy after Courtney Love pointed out the striking similarities found in her 1994 Live Through This album cover.