Róisín Murphy - Crooked Machine (Skint Records)

By Kevin Burke
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing on from last years acclaimed Róisín Machine, the sonic chanteuse Róisín Murphy returns with the same energetic class. This time round, the lady releases a remix, or rather revisioned edition of that aforementioned cracker with Crooked Machine. A total of nine reworked songs from Róisín Machine, created by Róisín’s frequent collaborator Crooked Man (Richard Barratt). It is an excellent collection that is adventurous, yet minimalistic in places, and with a depth that brings a new character into the already sublime tracks. Though it is Barratts handling of the material which is striking, taking broad strokes of sound and not just adding subtle nuances. However, it can be easily said that Róisín (Row-Sheen) already created the perfect canvas for Crooked Man to weave his electronic magic.

Róisín Murphy
Grace Jones
