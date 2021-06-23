Róisín Murphy - Crooked Machine (Skint Records)

The guitarist Barry Goudreau needs little in the way of introduction. As a part of Boston, his guitar work blisters on that multi-million selling debut, and more so on the equally impressive Don’t Look Back. Whilst Boston took an extended hiatus for almost a decade, Barry kept himself extremely busy. Along with fellow Boston lead vocalist Brad Delp, he crafted a stunning debut album released in 1980. But the guitarist continued on projects throughout the eighties including the one-off Orion The Hunter (1984), and towards the close of that decade, Barry alongside Brad again formed Return To Zero. As the noughties dawned, the first collaboration proper by both musicians arrived in the album Delp And Goudreau (2003). Following the tragic passing of Brad Delp in March 2007, Barry kept his mission statement alive. After the live dynamo of Ernie & The Automatic, the guitarist formed a new band, Barry Goudreau’s Engine Room. With one release under the outfits belt, the praised Full Steam Ahead (2017), the Engine Room have released their sophomore album The Road, and it’s a record to buckle up with and enjoy the ride.